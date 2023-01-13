News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Joshimath victims won't have to pay power, water bills for 6 months

Joshimath victims won't have to pay power, water bills for 6 months

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
January 13, 2023 18:57 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Uttarakhand government on Friday decided to waive for six months electricity and water bills of families and individuals affected in the subsidence-hit Joshimath.

IMAGE: A woman performs her daily chores inside the shelter home after vacating her residence due to the continuous land subsidence, in Joshimath on Friday. Photograph: Ayush Sharma/ANI Photo

It also decided to conduct a study on the carrying capacity of all towns located in the hills.

The decisions were taken at a meeting of the state cabinet here chaired by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

 

The cabinet gave an in-principle approval to the construction of prefabricated houses for short-term rehabilitation of the affected people of Joshimath at identified locations in Koti Farm, Pipalkoti, Gauchar, Gaukh Selang, and Dhak villages after their survey.

It also decided to put on hold repayment of bank loans owed by the affected people for one year.

The cooperative banks will implement the one-year moratorium on repayment of loans immediately, while the state government will request the Centre to ask commercial banks to take a similar measure for the affected people in Joshimath, chief secretary SS Sandhu said at a press conference after the cabinet meeting.

The cabinet decided to increase the amount being given by the state government to the affected families to pay rent from Rs 4,000 per month to Rs 5,000 per month.

It also authorised the chief minister to increase it further on the recommendation of the district magistrate.

People in Joshimath have been complaining that Rs 4,000 for rent is too low.

Each affected family staying in temporary relief camps built in hotels and residential units will be paid Rs 950 per room per day for their accommodation besides Rs 450 per head per day for expenses.

Besides, they will get Rs 80 per day to buy feed for big animals and Rs 45 for small ones.

Long and short term relief measures can be taken up out of the state government's own resources till the time a package is allocated by the centre, Sandhu said.

The amount will be adjusted when the package is received from the Centre.

The cabinet also authorised the chief minister to take a call on allocating works related to treatment of toe-erosion and subsidence to either the irrigation department or WAPCOS Ltd in Gurugram, Haryana.

It would depend on which of the two submits the DPR first and is ready to carry out the works in EPC (Engineering, Procurement and Construction) mode, Sandhu said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Even earthquakes don't leave such wide cracks'
'Even earthquakes don't leave such wide cracks'
'Joshimath can't be saved. It's too late'
'Joshimath can't be saved. It's too late'
'Only time will tell if we can save Joshimath'
'Only time will tell if we can save Joshimath'
Winning medals for country my biggest honour: Sania
Winning medals for country my biggest honour: Sania
Sukhu govt restores old pension scheme
Sukhu govt restores old pension scheme
'Suryakumar can play in the middle order in ODIs'
'Suryakumar can play in the middle order in ODIs'
Jalan-Kalrock gets time to pay & take control of Jet
Jalan-Kalrock gets time to pay & take control of Jet
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

The Tears of Joshimath

The Tears of Joshimath

Joshimath sank 5.4cm in just 12 days: Satellite images

Joshimath sank 5.4cm in just 12 days: Satellite images

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances