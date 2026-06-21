Jolt to Uddhav Sena as rebel MP Ashtikar joins Shinde camp, blames Raut

The rebel MP cited the lack of development funds and other disadvantages of being in Opposition, such as the inability to get party activists' work done, as important reasons for his defection.



IMAGE: File image of Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray with party MP Nagesh Patil Ashtikarat (right) an event in January, 2026. Photograph: Courtesy Nagesh Patil Ashtikarat/Facebook

Key Points Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Nagesh Patil Ashtikar has officially joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

Ashtikar cited a lack of development funds for his constituency and critical remarks from his former party as reasons for his defection.

He stated he had not compromised his ideology, viewing the move as transitioning from one Shiv Sena faction to another.

Ashtikar also mentioned the inability to get party activists' work done due to being in opposition.

The defection follows speculation after several Sena (UBT) MPs skipped a parliamentary party meeting.

Rebel Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackery MP Nagesh Patil Ashtikar on Sunday claimed he and other members had "not gone anywhere" until June 18, but changed their mind after certain remarks were made against them, an apparent reference to party leader Sanjay Raut.

Coming forward for the first first time since the rumours about 'Operation Tiger' started swirling around, the Hingoli MP confirmed that he has crossed over to the Shiv Sena, headed by Deputy CM Eknath Shinde.

In a video clip posted on his social media handle, Ashtikar said he has not compromised on his ideology and "has just gone from one Shiv Sena to another".

He also cited the lack of development funds and other disadvantages of being in opposition, such as the inability to get party activists' work done, as important reasons for his defection.

"I, and some other MPs (of Sena-UBT), had not made any decision until June 18. We had not gone anywhere. However, certain remarks were made against us since Thursday, which made us believe that there is no point in staying here (Sena-UBT)," he said.

Ashtikar clarified that he was not upset with Sena-UBT president Uddhav Thackeray and party leader Sanjay Raut, the most vocal critic of the dissident MPs who had used cuss words against them during a press conference.

"The work of party workers is not being done as we are not on the side of power. People elected us with a lot of expectation, and getting their work done is my job. But I was not getting any development funds. The Rs 5 crore MPLAD fund is very limited. Considering these factors, I have taken this decision," Ashtikar claimed.

He also alleged that despite his best efforts in the last two years, he failed to get funds for his Lok Sabha constituency.

"We need funds, and I have taken this step. I will keep working for the people, and I will complete the responsibility assigned to me by the people,'' he added.

Apparently referring to the Sena-UBT leadership, Ashtikar said some people might be upset with him, but they will eventually understand his position.

"I was left with no option,'' he added. Ashtikar said he has not compromised on his ideology. Nagesh Patil Ashtikar.

"I have not gone anywhere. I just moved from the Shiv Sena to Shiv Sena. People can express their anger, but simultaneously, they should mind their language. I will not push anyone to come with me. But I will stand with them,'' he added.

Sanjay Raut had issued a threat suggesting that rebel MPs will be thrashed by angry Shiv Sena workers through 'Operation Tudwa'.

Ashtikar said Raut is also aware of the "after-effects".

"Though he is a fatherly figure and can reprimand, he should understand that everyone has the capacity to reply in kind. Such incidents can take place once in a while. Even he (Raut) knows the after-effects,'' he added.

Lok Sabha members Sanjay Dina Patil, Sanjay Deshmukh, Sanjay Jadhav, Bhausaheb Wakchaure, Nagesh Patil-Ashtikar and Omprakash Raje Nimbalkar skipped the Sena-UBT parliamentary party meeting in Delhi on June 17, fuelling speculation that their crossover to the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena is imminent.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led party has nine Lok Sabha members. The dissidents can escape the anti-defection law if at least six of them defect.