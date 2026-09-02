Jolt to Owaisi as close aide quits AIMIM, joins Cong ahead of UP polls

AIMIM national spokesperson Syed Asim Waqar has made a significant political move by joining the Congress, openly criticising his former party's strategy and asserting that only Congress is genuinely fighting the BJP.

IMAGE: Former AIMIM national spokesperson Syed Asim Waqar (second from right) joins Congress in the presence of AICC in-charge (UP) Rajendra Pal Gautam, UP Congress president Ajay Rai and AICC minority department chairman Imran Pratapgarhi in New Delhi, September 2, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points AIMIM national spokesperson Syed Asim Waqar has officially joined the Congress party.

Waqar criticised AIMIM, stating it fights opposition parties like Congress and SP, rather than focusing on dislodging the BJP.

He asserted that the Congress, led by Rahul Gandhi, is the true force fighting the BJP across India.

Political observers believe Waqar's defection could impact Owaisi's electoral ambitions in Uttar Pradesh.

The move comes ahead of the crucial Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, expected early next year.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen national spokesperson Syed Asim Waqar joined the Congress on Wednesday and took a swipe at the Asaduddin Owaisi-led outfit, saying it only pays lip service that it wants to remove the Bharatiya Janata Party but on the ground it is fighting those who want to dislodge the ruling party.

Waqar joined the Congress in the presence of AICC in-charge, Uttar Pradesh, Rajendra Pal Gautam, UP Congress chief Ajay Rai and All India Congress Committee minority department chairman Imran Pratapgarhi at the AICC Office at 24 Akbar Road, in New Delhi.

Waqar's Reasons For Joining Congress

"Under the leadership of the Leader of the Opposition, Shri Rahul Gandhi, a movement is underway across the country on issues concerning education, employment, students, women, and marginalised sections," Gautam said at a press conference after Waqar was inducted into the party.

"Rahul Gandhi ji is firmly raising the voice of every section and continuously cautioning the government on every front. Inspired by this, senior leaders from various parties are joining the Congress Party and strengthening the hands of Shri Mallikarjun Kharge and Shri Rahul Gandhi," he said.

In his remarks, Waqar said all those who love the country have only one objective which is to dislodge this "anti-national" government of the BJP and form a secular government which works for people's interest.

"But I felt being in the AIMIM for so many years that we pay lip service by stating that the BJP must be removed but on the ground we don't fight the BJP, we fight the Congress, the SP, we are fighting every other person who wants to remove the BJP," Waqar said.

"So, I felt that if we keep fighting the Opposition and do not allow it to blossom, then who are we helping the BJP. I have decided that if we are true nationalists and want to remove the BJP honestly then our objective should be to fight the BJP. If we are fighting the enemies of the BJP then we are friends of the BJP," he said.

"In reality if someone is fighting the BJP across the country it is Congress, Rahul Gandhi and his team," he asserted.

Impact On Uttar Pradesh Politics

As AIMIM national spokesperson, Waqar was a prominent voice in Uttar Pradesh and known to be close to the party's chief Owaisi.

His crossing over to the Congress is being seen by many political observers as a development that can potentially impact Owaisi's bid to make electoral inroads in UP.

Assembly polls are set to take place in Uttar Pradesh early next year with the ruling BJP to face a likely joint challenge from the Samajwadi Party and the Congress.