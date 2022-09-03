News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Jolt to Nitish Kumar as 5 JD-U legislators merge with ruling BJP in Manipur

Jolt to Nitish Kumar as 5 JD-U legislators merge with ruling BJP in Manipur

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
September 03, 2022 09:14 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Five Janata Dal-United MLAs merged with the ruling party Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday, according to a statement from Manipur legislative assembly secretariat.

As per the statement issued by the legislative assembly secretariat, speaker of Manipur legislative assembly is pleased to accept the merger of five JD-U MLAs with the BJP under the tenth schedule of the Constitution.

 

These names include Kh. Joykishan Singh, Ngursanglur Sanate, Md. Achab Uddin, Thangjam Arunkumar and L.M. Khaute.

The Bharatiya Janata Party secured a majority of 32 seats in the 60-member state assembly in the recently held assembly elections, results of which were declared on March 10. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'For the BJP, Nitish was a use-and-throw politician'
'For the BJP, Nitish was a use-and-throw politician'
BJP picks up the pieces in Bihar after Nitish blow
BJP picks up the pieces in Bihar after Nitish blow
Biren Singh leads BJP to victory in Manipur
Biren Singh leads BJP to victory in Manipur
Ex president Rajapaksa returns to Lanka from Thailand
Ex president Rajapaksa returns to Lanka from Thailand
US Open PIX: Tomljanovic ends the great Serena's run
US Open PIX: Tomljanovic ends the great Serena's run
Injury puts Bairstow out of T20 World Cup; Roy dropped
Injury puts Bairstow out of T20 World Cup; Roy dropped
Abhishek Banerjee slams Shah after ED grills him
Abhishek Banerjee slams Shah after ED grills him
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Nitish Kumar, The King Of Somersaults

Nitish Kumar, The King Of Somersaults

Nitish Kumar: Running strong despite twists and turns

Nitish Kumar: Running strong despite twists and turns

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances