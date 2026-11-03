Jolt to NC as Srinagar MP Ruhullah Mehdi quits, plans new party

Syed Aga Ruhullah Mehdi, a prominent Srinagar Lok Sabha member, has resigned from the National Conference, accusing its leadership of abandoning crucial election promises, including the restoration of Article 370, sparking significant political shifts in Jammu and Kashmir.

IMAGE: Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi quits the ruling Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) and resigns as Member of Parliament (MP) from Srinagar during a public gathering, in Budgam, Jammu and Kashmir, October 3, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Srinagar Lok Sabha member Syed Aga Ruhullah Mehdi on Tuesday announced his resignation from the National Conference.

Mehdi accused the NC leadership of abandoning key election promises, including the restoration of Article 370.

He also sent his resignation from the Lok Sabha to Speaker Om Birla soon after his party resignation.

Ruhullah hinted at forming a new political outfit in Jammu and Kashmir during his speech.

He criticized NC leaders Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah for betraying public expectations and not fighting for the region's dignity.

Ending months of differences with the National Conference leadership, Srinagar Lok Sabha member Syed Aga Ruhullah Mehdi on Tuesday announced his resignation from the party, accusing its leadership of abandoning key election promises including the restoration of Article 370, at a rally here marking the 26th death anniversary of his father, Aga Syed Mehdi.

Soon after announcing his resignation from the National Conference at the rally, Ruhullah sent his resignation from the Lok Sabha to Speaker Om Birla.

Ruhullah, who was elected to the Lok Sabha on an NC ticket in 2024, also hinted at forming a new political outfit in Jammu and Kashmir during an 80-minute speech to his supporters.

Accusations Against NC Leadership

In a show of strength, the influential Shia leader lashed out at NC president Farooq Abdullah and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, accusing them of abandoning the fight to restore Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir within the Union of India.

"All the posturing during elections about restoring Article 370, releasing prisoners and providing free electricity were just lies. And I cannot continue to be a part of these lies anymore," Ruhullah said.

He described his resignation from the party as a "decree of freedom".

Symbolic Resignation Handover

Ruhullah handed his resignation letter to Mohammad Ashraf Mattoo, father of teenager Tufail Mattoo, who was killed during security forces action against protesters in early 2010, asking him to forward it to Farooq Abdullah.

Tufail's death had triggered massive protests against the then government headed by Omar Abdullah, in which Ruhullah was a Cabinet minister.

"This is a charter of freedom. I will not send this (resignation) to Farooq Abdullah. They do not have the standing or worth for me to send it to them. This is a message of freedom from this deceitful, corrupt organisation. I am handing this resignation over to Mohammad Ashraf Mattoo Sahab. I request him to forward this resignation with his own hands," Ruhullah said amid loud applause from his supporters.

Criticism of Omar Abdullah's Leadership

Referring to Omar Abdullah, the Lok Sabha member called him an "incompetent" politician with no connection to ground realities.

"You made promises to people but did not keep them. You were only interested in power. Before elections, you went begging for votes. After coming to power, you said on the floor of the assembly that you regret making an election manifesto which is making you accountable now.

"You were elected to undo what the BJP and RSS did to the people of Jammu and Kashmir but all you managed is present shawls to those who hurt the feelings and dignity of our people. On the contrary, you browbeat students over reservations, daily wagers over regularisation and medical interns over a stipend hike," he added.

Betrayal of Public Trust

In his two-page resignation letter to the National Conference president, Ruhullah said the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019 was "paradoxically an opportunity" to reclaim political space and rights, but doing so required struggle, sacrifices and a willingness to pay a price.

"My working assumption then was that the National Conference, the grand old party of Kashmir, was the natural candidate for the struggle that the situation demanded," he said.

Ruhullah said he had campaigned vigorously for the National Conference during the Assembly elections, while people had also expressed their anger through a massive mandate for the party.

"But the electoral arena had not yet cooled down, the NC did an about turn. Personally, I saw this as a betrayal. What hurt me most was that the expectations of people had been betrayed. This happened at a time when J-K faces an existential threat," he added.

Ruhullah said that while some people wanted him to form a new political party, he was more interested in launching a movement for the restoration of dignity and respect for the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

"We pleaded for support for them (NC) during the 2024 elections and it has turned out to be a mistake. They might have given up but we have not. We will launch a movement where honest and compassionate people come forward to lead the struggle for restoring what has been snatched from us," he added.