News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Jolt to Cong as Anand Sharma quits as Himachal unit's steering panel chief

Jolt to Cong as Anand Sharma quits as Himachal unit's steering panel chief

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
August 21, 2022 15:33 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

In a jolt to the Congress ahead of assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh, its senior leader Anand Sharma on Sunday resigned from the chairmanship of the party's steering committee for the state.

Sharma, in a letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, is learnt to have said that his self-respect is "non-negotiable" and he has resigned from the post, sources said.

 

His resignation comes soon after another leader of the G23 grouping Ghulam Nabi Azad resigned as chairman of the campaign committee in Jammu and Kashmir a few days ago.

Sharma has told the Congress chief that he has been ignored in the consultation process. However, he told Gandhi that he will continue to campaign for the party candidates in the state.

The former union minister and deputy leader of the Congress in Rajya Sabha was appointed as chairman of the Steering Committee in Himachal Pradesh on April 26.

Both Azad and Sharma are prominent leaders of the G23 grouping which has been critical of the decisions of the party leadership

The grouping comprising prominent veterans including Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Manish Tewari has been insisting on genuine elections right from the block up to the CWC level.

Sharma, who is considered among the tallest leaders of Himachal Pradesh, has reportedly told the Congress president in his letter that his self-respect has been hurt as he has not been consulted or invited for any of the meetings of the party.

The Congress is seeking to wrest power from the BJP in Himachal Pradesh in assembly polls slated later this year.

Sharma, who first contested assembly elections in 1982 and was given a Rajya Sabha ticket by then prime minister Indira Gandhi in 1984, has been a Rajya Sabha member ever since and has occupied several key positions in the party.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Congress snubs Anand Sharma over ISF issue
Congress snubs Anand Sharma over ISF issue
Anand Sharma slams Cong's tie-up with ISF in WB
Anand Sharma slams Cong's tie-up with ISF in WB
G-23 leader slams hooliganism outside Sibal's house
G-23 leader slams hooliganism outside Sibal's house
Experimental India set for Zimbabwe ODI series sweep
Experimental India set for Zimbabwe ODI series sweep
2 Imams with suspected Qaeda links held in Assam
2 Imams with suspected Qaeda links held in Assam
India in talks with US to procure MQ-9B drones
India in talks with US to procure MQ-9B drones
Sisodia claims CBI has issued LOC against him
Sisodia claims CBI has issued LOC against him
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

'Dissenter' Anand Sharma not on Himachal Cong panels

'Dissenter' Anand Sharma not on Himachal Cong panels

Cong's Anand Sharma denies meeting Nadda, lauds him

Cong's Anand Sharma denies meeting Nadda, lauds him

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances