Join politics to combat anti-India sentiment, PIO lawmakers tell desis

Amidst a concerning rise in anti-India and anti-Hindu sentiment, prominent Indian-American lawmakers are strongly advocating for the diaspora to actively engage in US politics and seek public office to ensure their collective voice is powerfully represented.

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Key Points Indian-American lawmakers are urging the diaspora to contest elections and become more active in US public life.

The call stems from a rise in anti-Hindu, anti-Indian, and anti-desi hate incidents in parts of the US.

Political representation at all levels, from city council to Congress, is highlighted as essential for the community's voice to be heard.

The Indian-American community, numbering 5.2 million, is a fast-growing and influential group facing new challenges.

Indian-American lawmakers have urged members of the diaspora to consider contesting elections and taking a more active role in public life to make their voice heard amid increasing incidents of anti-India hate in parts of the US.

Addressing an event at Capitol Hill organised by the Foundation for India and Indian Diaspora Studies (FIIDS) on June 23, Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi said Indian Americans, despite being among the most educated and prosperous communities in the country, are "facing new challenges".

Addressing Rising Anti-India Hate

"There is the rise of anti-Hindu, anti-Indian, anti-desi hate," he said, urging community members to become more engaged in the political process. "It's time to get more involved than you've ever been.

"You have to raise your voice. You have to speak up. You have to show up. You have to make sure that your voices are heard everywhere," the Democrat lawmaker from Illinois said.

Krishnamoorthi encouraged Indian-Americans to run for public office at all levels, irrespective of political affiliation. "I want you to think about running for office, whether it's city council. I don't care if you're a Republican, Democrat, or Independent. I don't care who you are.

The Importance Of Political Representation

"There's an old saying in Washington, DC, if you don't have a seat at the table, you're on the menu. And none of you can afford to be on the menu, nor can our families, nor can our interests," he said. "I want you to consider running for city council. I want you to consider running for state house or state senate or for the US Congress, although not in my congressional district.

"But consider running for office and making sure your voice is heard," Krishnamoorthi said.

Congressman Suhas Subramanyam echoed the sentiment, saying one of the best ways to address issues facing the community is to have representation in decision-making bodies. Congressman Shri Thanedar said hate against immigrants in the country is on the rise and urged the members of the diaspora to be united while dealing with the issue.

Strengthening India-US Ties And Community Concerns

US senator Roger Marshall, a Republican from Kansas, highlighted the importance of the growing India-US partnership and said a bilateral trade agreement would benefit both countries, particularly farmers in his home state.

Several other Democratic lawmakers, including Sanford Bishop, James Walkinshaw, Brad Sherman, and Bill Huizenga, also assured support to the Indian-American community in addressing their concerns on issues related to immigration and the backlog for permanent residency applications.

Indian American leaders and advocacy groups have in recent years expressed concern over incidents of Hinduphobia and anti-India rhetoric in parts of the US. These incidents included attacks and vandalism targeting Hindu temples, anti-Hindu graffiti, disruptions of religious events and campaigns opposing Indian representation in corporate organisations.

Indian American Community's Growing Influence

The Indian American community, estimated at 5.2 million people as of 2023 as per the US Census Bureau, is among the fastest-growing and most influential ethnic groups in the United States, with increasing representation in business, academia and public service.