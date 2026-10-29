'Join our march, don't fear police lathis': Rahul's call to people

Rahul Gandhi and the INDIA bloc are mobilising for a significant 'Chalo Dilli' march on November 1 at Ramlila Maidan, aiming to safeguard democracy, combat alleged 'vote theft', and uphold the Constitution amidst growing concerns over electoral integrity.

IMAGE: Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi. Photograph: AICC/ANI Photo

Key Points Congress leader Rahul Gandhi urged people to join the opposition INDIA bloc's November 1 'Chalo Dilli' march.

The march is positioned as a protest to save democracy, end 'vote theft', and protect the Constitution.

Gandhi reassured potential participants not to worry about police or lathis, stating the BJP would not dare to interfere.

Congress general secretary K C Venugopal alleged 'massive fraud' with 13 crore names deleted from electoral rolls.

The INDIA bloc plans a 'public impeachment' of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on Friday over alleged electoral roll irregularities.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday urged people to join the opposition Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA)'s November 1 'Chalo Dilli' march, asking them not to worry about police and their 'lathis'.

The leader of opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha asserted that the Bharatiya Janata Party 'will not have the guts to try any of their antics'.

Why The 'Chalo Dilli' March Matters

Gandhi said the opposition INDIA bloc's 'Chalo Dilli' march at Ramlila Maidan is to save democracy, put an end to 'vote theft' and protect the Constitution. He urged student groups, regardless of their political affiliation, to join it.

In a video on X, Gandhi said it is a singular protest for the nation.

"The 'Chalo Dilli' Ramlila March is a march to save democracy, to put an end to the theft of votes, and to protect the Constitution," the LoP said.

This is not a march for any single political party; it is a march for the very soul of India, he asserted.

"To all those who are fed up with Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and Gyanesh Kumar, and everyone who wishes to save democracy and defend the Constitution, I invite you all to join," Gandhi said.

"Don't worry about the police, don't worry about lathis -- the BJP will not have the guts to try any of their antics. Come march with us -- we will walk together to protect the Constitution, to protect the Indian nation," he said, urging all student groups, regardless of their political affiliation, to join the march if they felt that India is under attack, they themselves are under attack, and their expression, ideas and way of thinking is under attack.

"It will be a fantastic march, and it's a march for the soul of this country," Gandhi said.

"Looking forward to seeing all of you there," he added.

Allegations Of Electoral Irregularities

Congress general secretary, organisation, K C Venugopal, also attacked the government and alleged that democracy is under 'attack'.

He said 13 crore names have been deleted from electoral rolls and a 'massive fraud' was taking place in state after state.

'Our votes are being stolen and when we demand answers, we are met with lathi-charge and detention but we will not be silenced, we will not be intimidated, we will continue to fight for our democracy,' Venugopal said in a video statement he put out on X.

'Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi is leading this fight from the front, fearlessly raising questions and holding those in power accountable. Now it is time for all of us to stand with him and join this fight. On November 1, there will be a massive rally and march by INDIA parties at Ramlila Maidan, Delhi, demanding Gyanesh Kumar's resignation and holding the Modi government accountable,' he said.

He urged Indians to join the INDIA bloc at Ramlila Maidan, saying the future of democracy is at stake and 'we cannot afford to remain silent'.

Public Impeachment And Further Protests

The INDIA bloc will be holding a 'public impeachment' proceeding against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on Friday at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's 10, Rajaji Marg residence, over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Former Lok Sabha speaker Meira Kumar will chair the bloc's 'public impeachment' of the CEC.

After the public impeachment, 'Dilli Chalo March' against 'vote chori' will be held, culminating at Ramlila Maidan on November 1. A rally will be held there.

Tagging Gandhi's post, Congress' media and publicity department head Pawan Khera said whether it is refusing to provide trains in Telangana or using Delhi's traders as a political tool, the BJP's attempts to sabotage the Chalo Dilli, Ramlila Maidan March on November 1 will not succeed.

The march will go ahead, he added.

"This is not the protest of one community or one political party. It is a protest of the nation. A protest for the 13.30 crore Indians illegally disenfranchised through the SIR.

"A protest for every Indian whose voting rights and welfare benefits continue to be under threat. A protest for the 50+ lives lost to suicide, cardiac arrests and other health complications directly linked to the SIR exercise. A protest against Mohan-Modi-Shah-Gyanesh," Khera said.

He urged people to join the march if they believed that every Indian had the right to vote and snatching away this right was a grave assault on Indian democracy.

Asking people not to worry about the Delhi Police, Khera said that like the INDIA bloc's march to the Supreme Court, this will be a peaceful protest.

"Our resolve, our passion and the sheer joy of this struggle have already intimidated the BJP into steering clear of violence. So, don't worry about the Delhi Police.

"This is a caravan for the Constitution. A march for democracy. A movement for every Indian. On November 1, come, let's march to Ramlila Maidan," Khera said.