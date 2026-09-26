'Join Modi play or face marks cut': Kolkata college students allege pressure

Discover the controversy unfolding at Scottish Church College in Kolkata, where students are alleging coercion to participate in a politically-charged play, 'Namo Seva -- Untold Stories', sparking debate over academic freedom and state directives.

IMAGE: Scottish Church College in Kolkata. Photograph: Courtesy Scottish Church College website

Key Points Students at Scottish Church College in Kolkata claim they faced threats for not joining the 'Namo Seva -- Untold Stories' play.

The college principal denies coercion, stating participation is voluntary and follows West Bengal Higher Education Department directives.

The play, part of the 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' for PM Modi's birthday, allegedly includes political references and the slogan "Jai Shri Ram".

A student specifically alleged warnings about internal examination marks and project assessments being affected.

VHP spokesperson Vinod Bansal questioned the issue on X, tagging Kolkata Police and a Chief Minister.

A section of students of Scottish Church College in Kolkata has alleged that they were threatened with adverse consequences for refusing to participate in a play titled 'Namo Seva -- Untold Stories', a charge denied by the institute's principal.

Even as a student alleged they were warned that their internal examination marks and project assessments could get affected, Principal Madhumanjari Mandal told PTI on Saturday that participation in the play was voluntary.

College's Response To Student Claims

The college was following directions of the state Higher Education Department to commemorate the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his years in public service, she said.

State-run higher educational institutions have been asked by the West Bengal government to stage the play and organise drawing and elocution competitions for students as part of the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan planned between September 17 and October 10 to mark Prime Minister Modi's 76th birthday.

Several students associated with the Scottish Church College's drama club claimed they were repeatedly asked to participate in the play, which allegedly contains political references and an appeal to the audience to raise the slogan "Jai Shri Ram".

The play is scheduled to be staged at the college auditorium on September 29.

VHP national spokesperson Vinod Bansal posted on X a news clipping of the issue and asked, "Is 'Jai Shri Ram' banned in Kolkata's colleges? Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, please take note of this."

He also tagged the Kolkata police in the post.

Further Allegations And External Reactions

Denying the coercion charge levelled by students, Mandal said a series of programmes between September 17 and October 6 was marked in the college's calendar of events, marking Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday month like other higher educational institutions.

"We had to follow the order of the higher education department to commemorate the birthday of the prime minister and his years of public service. Some members of the drama club may have objected, but we didn't impose any diktat."

To a question of whether any of the drama club members suffered mental stress over the issue, she said the college was unaware of any such case.

A student, however, alleged that they were warned during an online meeting on Thursday that their internal examination marks and project assessments could be affected, and claimed that the students were repeatedly asked to reconsider their decision.

The student claimed the college's approach changed on Friday after concerns over the issue were flagged publicly in the college WhatsApp group.