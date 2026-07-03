Jodie Foster Believes Brad Pitt's 'F1' Was Made With Artificial Intelligence

Hollywood icon Jodie Foster sparks debate by suggesting Brad Pitt's blockbuster "F1" was an AI-generated film, raising critical questions about artificial intelligence's transformative impact on filmmaking and the future of creative jobs.

Photograph: Maja Smiejkowska/Reuters

Key Points Jodie Foster controversially suggested Brad Pitt's film "F1" was made with Artificial Intelligence due to its formulaic structure.

Foster believes the film's dialogue and plot followed a pattern indicative of AI-generated content.

She acknowledges AI's potential to displace jobs in the entertainment industry but advocates for fair compensation for actors.

Foster sees AI as a significant step forward for the industry, provided filmmakers can master and control the technology.

The discussion highlights the evolving role of AI in Hollywood production and its implications for creative processes.

Hollywood star Jodie Foster is convinced Brad Pitt's film "F1" was made with Artificial Intelligence. The film released on June 27, 2025. It was directed by Joseph Kosinski and revolved around Pitt's Sonny Hayes, a former Formula One racer from the 1990s who comes out of retirement following a career-ending crash.

The actor attended the "Who Owns the Future of Hollywood" discussion, where she spoke with former Sony Pictures CEO Michael Lynton at the Aspen Festival of Ideas. During the conversation, Foster said the film appeared structured and written formulaically.

Foster's AI Observation On 'F1'

"I don't say this disparagingly, how could I? This movie went on to make millions of dollars. But I look at a movie like 'F1', and I'm like, 'F1' was made by AI," she said at the event, according to the entertainment news outlet Variety. "Wasn't it? I mean, the structure was exactly the structure that you would learn in school. The actors say the lines exactly the way it would be written if a computer was writing exactly what would be the right thing for that time. And they were able to dominate the technology to make something big and beautiful and potentially where a lot of the information comes from other places," she added.

The film earned over USD 600 million and also starred Kerry Condon alongside Pitt.

AI's Impact On Hollywood Jobs

Foster, known for films such as "The Accused (1988) and "The Silence of the Lambs" (1991), said, "AI is one more giant step forward into changing the industry." Lynton asked the actor if she thinks the technology can replace actors and writers. "We do replace people," Foster said "We're getting rid of a lot of jobs, and hopefully, things like unions will be able to come in and say, you can use my actor 20 times, but you're going to pay him 20 times. And I think it is fair."

Foster said AI can be useful in certain aspects of the production. "What we all would love is that filmmakers would be able to dominate AI, and never lose sight of it...If we are able to dominate AI consistently over time, we will be able to make things that reflect us, and we can make things better," she added.