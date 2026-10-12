University Professor Sacked And Arrested For Sexual Harassment

A Jodhpur university assistant professor faces arrest and termination after multiple female students accused him of sexual harassment, including sending obscene messages and pressuring them for personal relationships.

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Key Points An assistant professor at a Jodhpur university was sacked and arrested following sexual harassment allegations.

A female student lodged a complaint detailing inappropriate behaviour, objectionable language, stalking, and harassment since January this year.

Students protested on Saturday, leading to the professor's immediate termination and the formation of an investigative committee.

Police arrested the professor on Monday and secured two-day custody to question him and examine data from his mobile phone.

Students alleged the professor sent obscene messages, pressured them for personal relationships, made inappropriate remarks, and used academic performance as leverage.

An assistant professor at a university here was sacked and arrested following allegations of sexual harassment, including sending obscene messages to female students and pressuring them into personal relationships.

According to police, a female student had lodged a complaint alleging that the professor had repeatedly behaved inappropriately with her and used objectionable language since January this year. She also accused him of stalking and harassing her.

University Takes Action

On Saturday, students protested at the vice-chancellor's office, demanding strict action against the professor. The Vice-Chancellor (VC) met the students and heard their grievances. Subsequently, the university administration terminated the professor's services with immediate effect and formed a committee to investigate the matter.

The VC said that the accused has been sacked.

Police Investigation Underway

Karwad police registered a case based on the complaints and arrested the professor on Monday.

Station House Officer (SHO) Parmeshwari said the accused was produced before a court, which granted a two-day police custody.

"He will be questioned and data recovered from his mobile phone will be examined now," the SHO said.

Details Of Student Allegations

According to sources, students have complained that he sent objectionable messages through WhatsApp and Instagram and threatened them when they refused to respond.

The students further alleged that he pressured them to establish personal relationships, asked them to visit his room and made inappropriate remarks about their clothing and physical appearance.

They claimed he also used academic performance to exert pressure, telling them that they would have to comply with his demands to become university toppers. Some students submitted WhatsApp chats to the university administration as evidence supporting their complaints.