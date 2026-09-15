Job aspirants seeking exam cancellations clash with police in Patna

Government job aspirants in Patna have launched a major protest demanding the cancellation of several recruitment exams, including for sub-inspector posts, due to alleged widespread irregularities and inconsistencies.

IMAGE: Security personnel stop aspirants as they stage a protest to demand the cancellation and re-conduct of the Sub-Inspector recruitment exam and the BPSC 70th Combined Competitive Examination due to irregularities and discrepancies, in Patna, Bihar, September 15, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Government job aspirants in Patna protested alleged irregularities in recruitment exams, demanding cancellations.

Protesters specifically targeted the 70th BPSC examination and the Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission's sub-inspector recruitment.

The demonstration led to clashes with police, barricade breaches, attempts to block railway tracks, and detentions.

Protesters also sought an end to the contract system and the 25% weightage rule in BPSC exams, alongside a demand for a job calendar.

The protests caused significant disruption to public order, essential services, and stranded schoolchildren.

Government job aspirants staged a protest march in Patna on Tuesday and demanded cancellation of several recruitment exams, including that for sub-inspector posts, alleging irregularities.

The protesters started the march from Gandhi Maidan and headed towards the chief minister's residence but were stopped by police at JP Golambar.

Protesters Clash With Police Amidst Rain

Amid rain, some protesters carrying the Tricolour broke through barricades at JP Golambar and took alternative routes that were not part of the security arrangements made by the police.

Some protesters also attempted to block railway tracks, while others marched towards the assembly and the chief minister's residence.

"Several protesters were detained from different places after they entered prohibited areas. They should protest only at designated sites and present their demands systematically," Patna SSP Kartikeya K Sharma told reporters.

He said the protesters' entry into prohibited areas disrupted public order and essential services, including the movement of ambulances. Schoolchildren were also stranded for some time, he said.

Key Demands For Exam Reforms

The protesters were demanding cancellation of the 70th BPSC Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) examination, and the recruitment examination for 1,799 sub-inspector posts conducted by the Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC).

"These exams were marred by several inconsistencies. We also seek an end to the contract system in BPSC examinations, particularly the 25 percent weightage rule, and want regular examinations to be conducted," he said.

The protesters also demanded that the government publish a job calendar so that they can prepare for examinations in a focused manner without uncertainty, he added.