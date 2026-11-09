JNU Student Arrested Over Brutal Meat Cleaver Attack On Peer

A Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student has been arrested following a brutal meat cleaver attack on a fellow student in the Barak Hostel, leaving the victim with severe injuries and loss of vision in one eye.

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Key Points A JNU student was arrested on Monday for allegedly attacking a fellow student with a meat cleaver on November 5.

The incident occurred in the Barak Hostel, reportedly due to the attacker's objection to the victim's friendship with a woman student.

The victim sustained severe injuries to his head, face, hand, and eye, resulting in loss of vision in his right eye.

An FIR was registered on Friday (November 6) under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including attempt to murder.

A Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student, who allegedly attacked a fellow student with a meat cleaver over his friendship with a woman student, has been arrested, police said on Monday.

JNU Hostel Attack Details Emerge

The incident took place around 3 pm on November 5 in a room in the Barak Hostel on the university campus.

The victim, Saurabh, a second-year language student, was allegedly attacked by Ajay, who is pursuing his MA at the university and had objected to his friendship with a woman student, police said.

Ajay allegedly assaulted Saurabh with the meat cleaver, inflicting serious injuries to his head, face, hand and eye. The attack left Saurabh with severe injuries, including loss of vision in his right eye.

According to the police, Ajay also sustained injuries in the incident, along with three other students. All the injured were taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre.

The incident left bloodstains on the hostel premises, with eyewitnesses reporting traces of blood from the first floor to the ground floor, triggering shock among students and faculty members.

The woman student, who was friends with Saurabh, approached the police with a complaint following the incident.

Based on her complaint, the Vasant Kunj North police station registered an FIR on Friday (November 6) under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including attempt to murder, and arrested Ajay.

Further investigation into the incident is underway, police said.