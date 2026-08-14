JNU Prof Zoya Hasan's speech at Delhi school cancelled after VHP protest

JNU Professor Emerita Zoya Hasan's Independence Day speech on 'Why Pluralism Matters' was controversially cancelled at a Delhi school following a Vishwa Hindu Parishad protest, raising concerns about freedom of expression and academic liberty.

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Key Points JNU Professor Emerita Zoya Hasan's Independence Day speech was cancelled due to a VHP protest.

The speech, intended for a private school, was on the topic 'Why Pluralism Matters'.

School authorities and Delhi Police cited security concerns for the cancellation.

Safdar Hashmi Memorial Trust (Sahmat) criticised the police for not dispersing protesters.

Sahmat alleged the school faced VHP pressure, highlighting concerns over academic freedom.

JNU Professor Emerita Zoya Hasan's planned Independence Day speech at a private school in Lodhi Estate here was cancelled on Friday, allegedly after a Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) protest outside the school.

Hasan said that the school principal had sent her an invitation to deliver a speech at the Independence Day celebrations, which she had accepted.

However, the same was cancelled later citing security concerns, she said. She said she had suggested "Why Pluralism Matters" as the topic of her address to the students.

The school, however, said the event was not cancelled but instead they invited another guest. Hasan's speech was cancelled keeping in mind security concerns related to the speaker, the school said.

Details Of The Cancellation

According to Hasan, there had been two or three email exchanges regarding the programme, and she was informed that a school teacher would come to pick her up at 9.30 am.

"However, no one arrived at the scheduled time, following which the school head came and informed me about the cancellation," she added.

Hasan said Delhi Police also told her that the decision was taken to ensure her safety amid concerns over her participation in the programme.

Criticism And Concerns Over Academic Freedom

The development drew criticism from Safdar Hashmi Memorial Trust (Sahmat), which claimed around 15 VHP members had gathered outside the school gates.

It criticised the police response for asking the school to cancel Hasan's speech instead of dispersing the protesters.

The organisation alleged that the school had faced pressure from the VHP in the days before the event but had initially refused to withdraw Hasan's invitation.

Sahmat said it stood with the students, teachers and management of the school and urged the academic and creative communities to oppose what it described as "undemocratic tendencies".