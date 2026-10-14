JNU prof Angomcha asked to join JNU sexual harassment probe

Congress MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam faces a Delhi Police investigation after his dismissal from JNU over sexual harassment allegations, which he denies.

IMAGE: Jawaharlal Nehru University professor Angomcha Bimol Akoijam. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Delhi Police has issued a notice to Congress MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam, asking him to join an investigation into sexual harassment allegations.

Akoijam was dismissed from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) with immediate effect on October 9 following an internal inquiry into the allegations.

At least 11 female students reportedly filed sexual harassment complaints against him in May this year, alleging inappropriate conduct and remarks.

Akoijam, a professor at JNU's School of Social Sciences, has denied the charges against him.

Delhi Police has served a notice to Congress MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam, who was sacked from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) following sexual harassment allegations, asking him to join the investigation.

Investigation Into JNU Allegations

The notice comes after the university initiated action against the MP following its internal enquiry.

Police are yet to disclose further details about the case, including the nature of the investigation and the allegations being examined.

Akoijam, a professor at the Centre for the Study of Social Systems under JNU's School of Social Sciences, was dismissed with immediate effect on October 9 following an inquiry into sexual harassment allegations against him, charges he has denied.

According to reports, at least 11 female students had filed sexual harassment complaints against him in May this year.

The complaints alleged that he invited students to his campus residence on the pretext of meetings or gatherings and attempted to sexually harass them. Some students had also alleged that he made obscene and inappropriate remarks in class.