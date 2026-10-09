JNU Sacks Congress MP Akoijam Amidst Sexual Harassment Allegations

Jawaharlal Nehru University has dismissed Congress MP and professor Angomcha Bimol Akoijam following multiple sexual harassment complaints, sparking a political row and questions about due process.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points JNU on Friday dismissed Professor Angomcha Bimol Akoijam, a Congress MP, over sexual harassment complaints.

At least 11 female students reportedly filed complaints in May, alleging harassment at his residence and inappropriate remarks in class.

Akoijam denies the allegations, calling his dismissal a "witch hunt" and questioning whether due process and POSH law provisions were followed.

Manipur Home Minister Govindas Konthouham and BJP state president A Sharda Devi have demanded Akoijam's resignation.

Former Manipur CM N Biren Singh criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for "harbouring" Akoijam.

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Friday dismissed professor Angomcha Bimol Akoijam, also a Congress MP, over sexual harassment complaints against him, an official order said even as he termed his dismissal a "witch hunt" and questioned whether due process was followed.

JNU's Dismissal Order

Akoijam was a professor at the Centre for the Study of Social Systems under JNU's School of Social Sciences.

The order, signed by Vice-Chancellor Santishree D Pandit, said the university's internal committee had conducted an inquiry and recommended major punishment based on its findings.

"Upon following the due process and considering all available facts and as per the report of the Internal Committee, the punishment of dismissal from the services of the university is hereby imposed," the order stated.

According to reports, at least 11 female students had filed sexual harassment complaints against the professor in May. The complaints alleged that Akoijam invited students to his campus residence under the pretext of meetings or gatherings and attempted to sexually harass them. Some students had also alleged that he made obscene and inappropriate remarks in class.

The dismissal order cited the relevant service rules and Rule 11(ix) of the Central Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules while imposing the punishment.

Akoijam's Defence And Allegations

Reacting to the development, the Inner Manipur MP said that if the reports about his dismissal were true, the decision would provide an opportunity to expose what he described as a witch hunt against him.

"I don't have the report, I don't have this dismissal," Akoijam said, adding that he expected to be informed about the recommendations of the committee and given an opportunity to respond to its findings.

Referring to the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013, he said the law was enacted by the Indian Parliament and questioned whether its provisions had been followed in his case.

"Anybody who knows POSH law will know this," he said, alleging that the university had acted without ensuring that he was aware of the committee's recommendations.

Akoijam also rejected allegations that he had sought sexual favours in exchange for marks, challenging those making the claims to produce evidence.

"All those allegations of sex for marks, show me that. Either in that report or anywhere, show me that," he said, describing the proceedings against him as a "witch hunt".

The MP further alleged that some people were attempting to silence his voice, asserting that he would emerge stronger from the controversy.

"Nobody can silence people of Manipur. I am their voice, because people have given the mandate," he said.

Political Fallout And Demands For Resignation

Meanwhile, Manipur Home Minister Govindas Konthouham demanded the resignation of Akoijam, saying the allegations "raise serious concerns about public trust and accountability".

"I call on him to resign as a Member of Parliament and apologise to the people of Manipur. Women's safety and dignity must remain above party politics," he said in a social media post.

Addressing a press briefing in Imphal, BJP state president A Sharda Devi also demanded the immediate resignation of Akoijam.

"We have received evidence from JNU about Bimol Akoijam's misconduct against women, particularly young female students," she claimed.

Former Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, and said he will have to "pay for harbouring someone facing serious sexual allegations for political gain".

"Now, the question is, what will Rahul Gandhi do in light of this serious development? Why shouldn't Shri Rahul Gandhi resign as Leader of the Opposition and take decisive action to ensure accountability over an issue of such gravity? The same standards of accountability that he demands from others must also apply to his own party," Singh said.