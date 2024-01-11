News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » JN.1 sub-variant spreads across 15 states, 923 cases reported

JN.1 sub-variant spreads across 15 states, 923 cases reported

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
January 11, 2024 23:40 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

COVID-19 sub-variant JN.1 has spread to 15 states and Union territories with a total of 923 cases of the infection reported so far, according to the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG).

Photograph: ANI Photo

Data compiled by the INSACOG showed Karnataka has reported the highest number of cases at 214, followed by Maharashtra (170), Kerala (154), Andhra Pradesh (105), Gujarat (76) and Goa (66).

 

Telangana and Rajasthan have recorded 32 JN.1 cases each, Chhattisgarh has recorded 25, Tamil Nadu 22, Delhi 16, Haryana five, Odisha three, West Bengal two and Uttarakhand one.

Even though the number of cases is rising and the JN.1 sub-variant has been detected in the country, there is no cause of immediate concern as the majority of those infected are opting for home-based treatment, indicating a mild illness, officials said.

The Centre has asked the states and Union territories to maintain a constant vigil amid an uptick in the number of Covid cases and the detection of the JN.1 sub-variant in the country.

The states have been urged to ensure effective compliance of the detailed operational guidelines for the revised surveillance strategy for COVID-19 shared with them by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The states have also been asked to regularly monitor and report district-wise cases of Influenza-like Illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) from all health facilities for an early detection of a rising trend of cases.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has classified JN.1 as a separate 'variant of interest' given its rapidly-increasing spread, but said it poses a 'low' global public health risk.

The JN.1 sub-variant of the coronavirus was previously classified as a variant of interest (VOI) as part of the BA.2.86 sub-lineages, the parent lineage that is classified as a VOI, the world body said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
JN.1: 'No need to press panic button'
JN.1: 'No need to press panic button'
Are hospitals ready to handle Covid surge?
Are hospitals ready to handle Covid surge?
Rising cases of JN.1 subvariant: Here's what WHO said
Rising cases of JN.1 subvariant: Here's what WHO said
PHOTOS: Dominant India rout Afghanistan in 1st T20
PHOTOS: Dominant India rout Afghanistan in 1st T20
'Need to put ourselves in uncomfortable situations'
'Need to put ourselves in uncomfortable situations'
T20s an exhibition, Test cricket an examination: Lloyd
T20s an exhibition, Test cricket an examination: Lloyd
Net direct tax collection grows 19% so far in FY24
Net direct tax collection grows 19% so far in FY24
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

JN.1: 'No Need To Feel Scared'

JN.1: 'No Need To Feel Scared'

Kerala allays concerns over Covid sub-variant JN.1

Kerala allays concerns over Covid sub-variant JN.1

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances