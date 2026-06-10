Jammu Municipal Corporation Deploys AI And Cold Emulsion Machines For Smart Road Maintenance

The Jammu Municipal Corporation is revolutionising urban infrastructure with a new AI-based road monitoring system and advanced cold emulsion pothole patching machines, ensuring efficient and timely repairs across the city.

Key Points The Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) has introduced an integrated system featuring AI-based road monitoring and cold emulsion pothole patching machines.

This technology aims for timely, scientific, and durable repair of damaged roads, which is particularly crucial before the monsoon season.

AI-enabled cameras on municipal vehicles detect and geo-tag potholes and other road defects, generating digital reports for immediate action by engineering teams.

Beyond road damage, the AI platform identifies a wide range of civic issues, including garbage, waterlogging, open manholes, and illegal parking, supporting a comprehensive smart governance framework.

The initiative marks a significant step towards predictive maintenance and data-driven urban management, enhancing road safety and public services in Jammu.

The Jammu Municipal Corporation has operationalised an integrated system combining Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based road monitoring with a state-of-the-art cold emulsion pothole patching machines for timely and scientific repair of damaged roads across the city as a major technology-driven initiative aimed at improving urban infrastructure.

The machine was pressed into service by the JMC, led by its commissioner Dr Devansh Yadav, to showcase effectiveness of the cold emulsion pothole patching machines for timely and scientific repair of damaged roads across the city.

"The civic body has adopted a proactive approach to road maintenance by leveraging modern technology to identify and repair potholes before the onset of the monsoon season", he said.

How AI Enhances Road Maintenance

Under the initiative, specially equipped municipal vehicles fitted with AI-enabled cameras have been deployed for continuous monitoring of roads. The AI system automatically detects potholes and other road defects, geo-tags their locations and generates digital reports for engineering teams.

Official said the identified locations are then taken up for immediate repair using the newly commissioned cold emulsion pothole patching machine, ensuring quick, durable and all-weather restoration of road surfaces.

Yadav said the integration of AI-based detection with mechanized patching technology would significantly reduce the time between identification and repair of road defects, enhancing road safety, improving riding comfort and minimising damage during the rainy season.

Broader Impact On Urban Governance

Besides potholes, the AI platform based on vehicles fitted cameras, has been designed to detect a wide range of civic issues, including garbage on roads, overflowing dustbins, waterlogging, open manholes, open drains, damaged pavements, broken road markings, illegal parking, encroachments, stray cattle and construction and demolition waste dumping, enabling a comprehensive smart governance framework, he added.

He said the initiative marks a significant step towards predictive maintenance and data-driven urban management, creating a responsive and efficient system for the upkeep of civic infrastructure and delivery of public services.

The live demonstration of the cold emulsion pothole patching machine highlighted its capability to carry out rapid and high-quality repairs, reinforcing JMC's commitment to ensuring safer and better roads for the residents of Jammu, official added.