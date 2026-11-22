Jammu Police have made 20 arrests, including six government employees, in connection with a Finance Accounts Assistant (FAA) examination malpractice scandal involving the circulation of photographed question papers via Telegram from a specific exam centre.

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Key Points Six more arrests have been made in the FAA examination malpractice case, bringing the total to 20, including six government employees.

Police clarified that the incident was confined to a specific examination centre and involved circulating photographed question papers via Telegram, not a paper leak.

The alleged mastermind and a wider network involving candidates and intermediaries have been identified, with financial transactions of Rs 1.80 lakh uncovered.

The question paper was allegedly taken out of the centre by an employee, photographed, and circulated to selected candidates.

Police are investigating how electronic gadgets bypassed security, with seized devices undergoing forensic examination, and notices issued to 20 suspected beneficiaries.

Six more persons were arrested in the ongoing investigation into the Finance Accounts Assistant (FAA) examination conducted recently by J&K Services Selection Board, taking the total arrests to 20, with police clarifying that the malpractice was confined to a specific examination centre and did not involve a paper leak.

The accused include six government employees, among them the alleged mastermind.

Police said the question paper was allegedly taken out of the examination centre, photographed and circulated among selected candidates through Telegram.

Uncovering The Cheating Network

The investigation has also revealed financial transactions of Rs 1.80 lakh, of which Rs 1.40 lakh has been recovered, while the accused had allegedly negotiated payments of Rs 1012 lakh from candidates in exchange for helping them clear the examination, Jammu Senior Superintendent of Police Joginder Singh said at a press conference here.

On November 15, police in Jammu arrested 14 suspects ahead of the FAA exam, "uncovering" a network that planned to transmit answers to select candidates inside the exam centres through electronic communication devices.

Several wireless radio sets were seized in the intelligence-based operation, three FIRs were lodged, and a special investigation team (SIT) was constituted to probe the alleged conspiracy.

Disclosing details of the investigation, the SSP said the probe had led to the identification and arrest of the alleged main kingpin, whose interrogation brought to light a wider network involving candidates, government employees and other intermediaries.

"Of the 20 persons arrested so far, six are government employees. Their details have been shared with the respective departments for departmental action. At the same time, criminal proceedings are also being pursued based on their alleged roles," he said, clarifying that none of the arrested persons belonged to the JKSSB.

Modus Operandi Of The Malpractice

According to the investigation, Singh said the alleged mastermind had initially planned to facilitate cheating for two persons - a close relative and a friend.

However, another accused involved in the operation allegedly created a separate network and contacted 20 to 22 additional candidates. He reportedly collected their original documents and obtained blank cheques from four to five candidates, with an understanding that payments would be made after they successfully cleared the examination.

Police said the question paper was accessed with the alleged assistance of an employee posted at the examination centre. After the examination began, papers placed on the desks of absent candidates were collected and taken to a designated room. The employee allegedly removed one of the papers and handed it to another person, as he could not leave the examination centre, the SSP said.

He said the second person then passed it on to an accused waiting outside, who allegedly took it to his car, photographed it and returned it for deposit at the centre. The photographs were subsequently circulated through a Telegram group to facilitate cheating by selected candidates.

"The entire operation was linked to a particular examination centre. Our investigation has established how the paper was taken out, photographed and circulated," the officer said.

Preventing Wider Cheating And Ongoing Probe

He said the paper was intended to reach at least 25 to 26 candidates, but timely police intervention prevented the plot. Two candidates allegedly managed to cheat using electronic gadgets and their details were shared with the concerned agency.

Singh said the investigation further revealed that the Telegram ID used to circulate the paper was accessible to only three persons.

While two of them allegedly passed the material on to one person each, the third accused shared it with another group of 20 to 22 candidates. His arrest and the seizure of his electronic system prevented the material from reaching the remaining intended beneficiaries through that channel.

He said the police are investigating how electronic gadgets were taken inside the examination centre despite security arrangements, including searches, sealing of premises and screening.

"Since four to five persons managed to take electronic devices inside the examination centre, we are investigating how the security arrangements were breached and how the prescribed safeguards were bypassed," the officer said, adding that this aspect of the investigation was still underway.

Forensic Analysis And Future Actions

The seized devices will be subjected to forensic examination to establish how they were used and whether artificial intelligence tools were involved.

The accused had reportedly searched Google, Facebook and other applications for methods of cheating in examinations before choosing the technique allegedly used in the case.

Police have issued notices to 20 candidates suspected of being intended beneficiaries of the arrangement, the SSP said, adding their questioning is expected to bring out further details.

"Our effort is to take the investigation to such a level, through scientific methods and proper collection of evidence, that when the case goes to trial, the court has sufficient material to punish those responsible," he said.