J'khand recruitment exam scam: Student leader on hunger strike hospitalised

A student leader on a hunger strike protesting alleged irregularities in Jharkhand's recruitment examinations has been hospitalised, drawing significant political attention and intensifying calls for an independent probe and comprehensive reforms in state recruitment bodies.

IMAGE: Rahul Kranti, who was on hunger strike being checked by a doctor after being shifted to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences due to weakness and fever, in Ranchi, Jharkhand, August 7, 2026. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points Student leader Rahul Kranti hospitalised in Ranchi due to deteriorating health during a hunger strike.

Protest against alleged irregularities in Jharkhand recruitment exams enters its 14th day.

Political figures, including Babulal Marandi and Irfan Ansari, visited the hospitalised students.

Protesters demand cancellation of the 14th Jharkhand PSC Civil Services Examination and an independent probe.

Calls for comprehensive reforms in Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC).

A student leader, who was among six protesters on a hunger strike over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations in Jharkhand, was admitted to a hospital in Ranchi on Friday after his health condition deteriorated, an official said.

Rahul Kranti, who has been on fast since Tuesday night, was taken to Ranchi Sadar Hospital in an ambulance, he said.

Political Leaders Visit Protesting Students

Leader of Opposition in the assembly, Babulal Marandi, met Kranti and another protesting student, Brajkishor, at the hospital and enquired about their health.

Marandi also spoke to doctors and the civil surgeon to gather details about their condition and treatment.

"I told the students under treatment that they should not sacrifice their lives just yet because of this obstinate government. They have a long battle ahead of them," Marandi said in a statement.

Other BJP leaders, including chief whip in Jharkhand Assembly Naveen Jaiswal, Dhanbad MLA Raj Sinha and BJP vice-president Bhanu Pratap Shahi, also met the students in the hospital.

Health Minister Irfan Ansari also visited Sadar Hospital and interacted with a student undergoing treatment.

"Acting on the instructions of the Chief Minister Hemant Soren, I visited Ranchi Sadar Hospital and enquired about the health of Kranti and obtained details regarding his treatment from the doctors," Ansari posted on social media.

He said the protesting students belong to Jharkhand.

"They are our children. Their safety and health are our top priority. They are being provided with proper medical care, supported by a full medical team. Their treatment is underway under the supervision of specialist doctors," he added.

Escalating Protests Over Recruitment Irregularities

Earlier in the day, Kranti said the protesters had requested the administration for a health check-up, but no doctors had reached the protest site till 8.30 am.

Five protesters, including two women, joined Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha (JLKM) leader Devendra Nath Mahto in his hunger strike on Tuesday night.

Mahto has been on fast for the past six days.

Social activist Sonam Wangchuk, who recently observed a 26-day hunger strike in Delhi over the NEET paper leak issue, spoke to Mahto over the phone on Wednesday and urged him to at least drink water, following which Mahto started taking water.

Demands For Probe And Reforms

The protest against the alleged irregularities in recruitment exams in the state entered its 14th day on Friday with two student unions announcing that they would hold a march to the state assembly, which is in session, during the day.

The demonstrators have been demanding cancellation of the 14th Jharkhand PSC Civil Services Examination and an independent probe into the alleged irregularities in the recruitment test either by the CBI or by a panel of retired high court judges from outside the state.

They also stressed comprehensive reforms in the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC).