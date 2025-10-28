HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
J'khand man with links to foreign nuke scientist held in Delhi for spying

J'khand man with links to foreign nuke scientist held in Delhi for spying

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
October 28, 2025 23:19 IST

The Delhi police arrested a 59-year-old man for his alleged involvement in espionage activities, including links with foreign-based nuclear scientist, and a fake passport racket operating from Jamshedpur in Jharkhand, an official said on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The accused, identified as Mohammad Adil Hussaini and also known by the names Syed Adil Hussain, Nasimuddin and Syed Adil Hussaini, was apprehended from Seemapuri in Delhi two days ago, he said.

A police source said that the accused was also in touch with a nuclear scientist based abroad.

 

Additional commissioner of police (special cell) Pramod Singh Kushwah said that Adil is a resident of Tata Nagar, Jamshedpur.

Adil and his brother Akhtar Hussaini are suspected of supplying sensitive information to foreign countries and procuring multiple Indian passports using forged documents, the officer added.

The entire network was allegedly being operated from Jamshedpur, where fake identity cards and passports were being prepared with the help of counterfeit documents.

During the search, police seized one original and two forged passports from Adil's possession.

He was arrested in a case registered under sections 61(2) (Criminal conspiracy), 318 (Cheating), 338 (Forgery of valuable security, will, etc) and 340 (Forged document or electronic record and using it as genuine) of the BNS on October 26, the additional CP added.

A senior police officer said that Mumbai Police has also arrested Adil's brother Akhtar, who had travelled to several Gulf countries and allegedly obtained three identity cards of a confidential centre using forged documents.

Investigating teams are also verifying how many people were issued fake passports through the network.

Adil was produced before Duty JMFC Sahil Monga, who granted seven days of police custody remand for further interrogation, Kushwah added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
