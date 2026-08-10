J'khand CID arrests ex-JPSC chairperson over exam irregularities

Former JPSC chairperson L Khiangte has been arrested in connection with alleged recruitment examination irregularities, intensifying the probe into the high-profile scam.

IMAGE: Demonstrators march on the Jharkhand assembly as police use water cannons to disperse them during a protest against alleged irregularities in the state's civil services examinations, in Ranchi. Photograph: Stringer/Reuters

Key Points Former JPSC chairperson L Khiangte arrested by Jharkhand CID for alleged recruitment exam irregularities.

Khiangte, a former IAS officer, had resigned from his post in July amidst the ongoing investigation.

The arrest brings the total number of people held in the case to 20.

All three JPSC members also resigned recently, with CID summoning them for questioning.

Massive protests by aspirants have highlighted the alleged irregularities in the JPSC recruitment process.

Jharkhand CID on Monday arrested former JPSC chairperson L Khiangte in connection with alleged irregularities in the recruitment examinations, a top official of the state probe agency said.

The 1988-batch IAS officer, who was appointed as Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) chairperson in February last year after he retired as the state's chief secretary, tendered his resignation on July 22.

"We have arrested former JPSC chairperson L Khiangte in connection with irregularities in recruitment examinations," Additional Director General (CID), Manoj Kaushik, told PTI. Khiangte had been questioned four times since July 28.

Investigation Into JPSC Irregularities

The arrest comes a day after all three JPSC members resigned amid massive protests by aspirants over alleged irregularities in recruitment exams conducted by the agency.

With Khiangte's arrest, the number of people arrested by CID in this case has risen to 20. He had resigned as JPSC chairperson a day before the CID searched multiple locations, including his official residence, in connection with the alleged irregularities.

Khiangte, however, had said he "voluntarily chose to resign" to ensure an impartial investigation into the matter.

Resignations Amidst Protests

On Sunday, all three JPSC members -- Ajeeta Bhattacharya, Anima Hansda and Jamal Ahmad -- resigned.

The development came after the CID summoned the three members for questioning. According to officials, Ajeeta Bhattacharya, who is the wife of JMM leader Supriyo Bhattacharya, is scheduled to be questioned on August 10, Ahmad on August 12, and Hansda on August 14.

The three were appointed as JPSC members in September 2021.