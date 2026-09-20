CBI Busts Bribery Ring In J&K Agriculture Department

The Central Bureau of Investigation has made significant arrests in Jammu and Kashmir, apprehending a Sub-Divisional Agriculture Officer and two accomplices in connection with a bribery scheme linked to the Holistic Agriculture Development Programme.

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Key Points The CBI arrested a Sub-Divisional Agriculture Officer (SDAO) and two others in connection with a bribery case in Jammu and Kashmir.

SDAO Rajan Sharma allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 35,000 for releasing a subsidy under the Holistic Agriculture Development Programme (HADP) scheme.

An Agricultural Extension Assistant and a private person were caught red-handed accepting Rs 15,000 as part of the bribe.

The SDAO, Rajan Sharma, was subsequently arrested from his residence following the trap laid by the CBI.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday arrested a sub-divisional agriculture officer (SDAO) and two others in connection with a bribery case in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

Details Of The Bribery Allegation

It is alleged that SDAO Rajan Sharma had demanded a bribe of Rs 35,000 from the complainant for releasing his subsidy under Holistic Agriculture Development Programme (HADP) scheme.

Rajan Sharma allegedly directed the subsidy-seeker to handover the bribe either to AEA (Agricultural Extension Assistant) Abhilashi Sharma or to a private person, Ashok Kumar.

"The CBI laid a trap and caught the accused Agricultural Extension Assistant (AEA) and the private person red-handed while demanding and accepting bribe of Rs. 15,000 from the complainant," a CBI spokesperson said in a statement.

SDAO Rajan Sharma was later arrested from his residence, the spokesperson said.