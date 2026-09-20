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CBI Busts Bribery Ring In J&K Agriculture Department

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk September 20, 2026 19:29 IST 2 Minutes Read
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The Central Bureau of Investigation has made significant arrests in Jammu and Kashmir, apprehending a Sub-Divisional Agriculture Officer and two accomplices in connection with a bribery scheme linked to the Holistic Agriculture Development Programme.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • The CBI arrested a Sub-Divisional Agriculture Officer (SDAO) and two others in connection with a bribery case in Jammu and Kashmir.
  • SDAO Rajan Sharma allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 35,000 for releasing a subsidy under the Holistic Agriculture Development Programme (HADP) scheme.
  • An Agricultural Extension Assistant and a private person were caught red-handed accepting Rs 15,000 as part of the bribe.
  • The SDAO, Rajan Sharma, was subsequently arrested from his residence following the trap laid by the CBI.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday arrested a sub-divisional agriculture officer (SDAO) and two others in connection with a bribery case in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

Details Of The Bribery Allegation

It is alleged that SDAO Rajan Sharma had demanded a bribe of Rs 35,000 from the complainant for releasing his subsidy under Holistic Agriculture Development Programme (HADP) scheme.

 

Rajan Sharma allegedly directed the subsidy-seeker to handover the bribe either to AEA (Agricultural Extension Assistant) Abhilashi Sharma or to a private person, Ashok Kumar.

"The CBI laid a trap and caught the accused Agricultural Extension Assistant (AEA) and the private person red-handed while demanding and accepting bribe of Rs. 15,000 from the complainant," a CBI spokesperson said in a statement.

SDAO Rajan Sharma was later arrested from his residence, the spokesperson said.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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