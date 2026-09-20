CBI Busts Bribery Ring In J&K Agriculture Department

The Central Bureau of Investigation has made significant arrests in Jammu and Kashmir, apprehending a Sub-Divisional Agriculture Officer and two accomplices in connection with a bribery scheme linked to the Holistic Agriculture Development Programme.
Key Points
- The CBI arrested a Sub-Divisional Agriculture Officer (SDAO) and two others in connection with a bribery case in Jammu and Kashmir.
- SDAO Rajan Sharma allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 35,000 for releasing a subsidy under the Holistic Agriculture Development Programme (HADP) scheme.
- An Agricultural Extension Assistant and a private person were caught red-handed accepting Rs 15,000 as part of the bribe.
- The SDAO, Rajan Sharma, was subsequently arrested from his residence following the trap laid by the CBI.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday arrested a sub-divisional agriculture officer (SDAO) and two others in connection with a bribery case in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.
Details Of The Bribery Allegation
It is alleged that SDAO Rajan Sharma had demanded a bribe of Rs 35,000 from the complainant for releasing his subsidy under Holistic Agriculture Development Programme (HADP) scheme.
Rajan Sharma allegedly directed the subsidy-seeker to handover the bribe either to AEA (Agricultural Extension Assistant) Abhilashi Sharma or to a private person, Ashok Kumar.
"The CBI laid a trap and caught the accused Agricultural Extension Assistant (AEA) and the private person red-handed while demanding and accepting bribe of Rs. 15,000 from the complainant," a CBI spokesperson said in a statement.
SDAO Rajan Sharma was later arrested from his residence, the spokesperson said.