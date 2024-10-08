News
Home  » News » JK polls: Mehbooba Mufti's daughter concedes defeat

JK polls: Mehbooba Mufti's daughter concedes defeat

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
October 08, 2024 13:16 IST
PDP leader Iltija Mufti, who was trailing by more than 3,800 votes after seven rounds of counting, on Tuesday expressed "gratitude" to party workers and said she accepts "the verdict of the people".

IMAGE: PDP leader Iltija Mufti. Photograph: @IltijaMufti_/X

The 37-year-old is in the fray from the Srigufwara-Bijbehara seat in her first assembly polls.

 

At the end of the seventh round of counting, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti's daughter was trailing the National Conference's Bahir Ahmad Veeri by 3,788 votes. Five rounds of counting are still to go.

"I accept the verdict of the people. The love & affection I received from everyone in Bijbehara will always stay with me. Gratitude to my PDP workers who worked so hard throughout this campaign," Iltija Mufti posted on X.

Leads show NC-Cong likely to form government in J-K
Congress questions 'EC delay' over BJP leads in Haryana
'No One's Home Should Be Destroyed Like Mine'
Maggi revival architect Narayanan to quit Nestle
Vinesh Phogat wins; Omar secures unassailable lead
Will New MPC Members Cut Interest Rates?
'The ball is going to miss you, and so will all of us'
