Rediff.com  » News » Dynastic politics hollowed J-K: Modi slams Oppn

Dynastic politics hollowed J-K: Modi slams Oppn

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
September 14, 2024 13:42 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said terrorism is taking its last breath in Jammu and Kashmir where his government projected a new leadership to counter dynastic politics which has "destroyed this beautiful region".

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses an election rally in the Doda district of Jammu region in support of BJP candidates. Photograph: @narendramodi/X

Addressing an election rally in the Doda district of Jammu region in support of BJP candidates, PM Modi said, "We and you together will make Jammu and Kashmir a secure and prosperous part of the country."

This was the first election rally by the prime minister ahead of the first phase of Assembly polls scheduled on September 18.

"After Independence, Jammu and Kashmir became the target of foreign powers and dynastic politics made this beautiful region hollow from within. The political dynasties projected their children and did not let new leadership grow," the Prime Minister said.

 

He said his government focused on carving out a young leadership soon after "we came to power at the Centre in 2014."

"Terrorism is breathing its last in Jammu and Kashmir," he further said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
