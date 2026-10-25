J&K Police Recover Pistol And Heroin In Border Village

Jammu and Kashmir Police have made a significant seizure of a pistol and heroin in a border village, following a lead from an arrested drug peddler, as investigations continue into the illicit network.

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Key Points Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday seized a pistol and 9.22 grams of heroin in a border village on the outskirts of Jammu.

The seizure followed the disclosure of Gagandeep Singh, a drug peddler arrested on the intervening night of October 18-19 with 10.71 grams of heroin.

A police probe is currently underway to identify the source of the contraband and other individuals involved in the case.

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday seized a pistol and 9.22 grams of heroin at a border village on the outskirts of Jammu, an official said.

The seizure was made in the Chandgali area of Kanachak on the disclosure of Gagandeep Singh, a drug peddler who was arrested along with two of his accomplices with 10.71 grams of heroin from the same area on the intervening night of October 18-19, a police spokesman said.

A probe is underway to ascertain the source of the contraband, the circumstances surrounding the recovery of the firearm, and to identify other persons involved in the case, the spokesman said.