Bandipora Police Arrest Man For Spreading False CRPF Attack News

Bandipora Police have arrested an individual for allegedly spreading false information on Facebook regarding a recent CRPF attack in Kulgam, highlighting the critical need to combat online misinformation that can incite panic and disturb public order.

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Key Points A person was arrested in Bandipora for circulating false information on Facebook about a recent CRPF attack in Kulgam.

The accused, Momin Ul Islam, operating the "Bandipora Wala" Facebook page, falsely claimed three CRPF personnel were killed on November 11.

Police stated that the circulation of such fabricated information had the potential to create unnecessary panic and disturb public confidence.

Bandipora Police promptly identified Islam, registered an FIR, and arrested him, with the misleading content subsequently removed.

The actual incident on November 11 involved two terrorists injuring three CRPF personnel in Kulgam, followed by the recovery of two special police officers' bodies in Kishtwar.

A person has been arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district for allegedly circulating false and misleading information on Facebook about the recent attack on CRPF in Kulgam, police said on Sunday.

They said that it came to the police's notice that a Facebook page, "Bandipora Wala," operated by Momin Ul Islam, had uploaded fabricated information claiming that three CRPF personnel had been killed in the attack on November 11.

Why Spreading Misinformation Is Dangerous

"The circulation of such false information had the potential to create unnecessary panic and disturb peace and public confidence," the police spokesperson said.

Acting promptly, Bandipora Police identified Islam, a resident of Gund Dachina area of the north Kashmir district, as the person operating the Facebook page, registered an FIR and arrested the accused.

The misleading content has also been removed from the social media platform, the spokesperson added.

Context Of The Kulgam Attack

On November 11, two heavily armed terrorists opened fire at a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) post in Kulgam, injuring three CRPF personnel. Following day, bullet-riddled bodies of two special police officers were recovered from the remote Dachhan forest area of Kishtwar district.