Home  » News » J&K EOW Files Chargesheet In Overseas Job Fraud Case

J&K EOW Files Chargesheet In Overseas Job Fraud Case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 31, 2026 13:05 IST 3 Minutes Read
x

The Economic Offences Wing of the Jammu and Kashmir Crime Branch has filed a chargesheet against two individuals for allegedly defrauding people of over Rs 15 lakhs by falsely promising lucrative overseas employment opportunities.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • The J&K Crime Branch's Economic Offences Wing has filed a chargesheet against two individuals for allegedly duping people with promises of overseas employment on Saturday.
  • Accused Sajad Abdullah and Jahangir Ahmad Tanky, proprietors of M/s Al-Aqsa Global Services Pvt Ltd, collected over Rs 15 lakhs from complainants.
  • The promised jobs were not provided, and refund cheques issued by the accused were dishonoured due to insufficient funds.
  • Investigation revealed the consultancy was registered for tour and travel services, not as a recruiting agent for overseas employment.
  • One accused, Jahangir Ahmad Tanky, has been absconding since 2025.

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Jammu and Kashmir Crime Branch has filed a chargesheet against two persons for allegedly duping people on the pretext of providing overseas employment, officials said on Saturday.

Investigation Details

The EOW has filed a chargesheet under Sections 420 and 120-B of the IPC and relevant provisions of the Emigration Act before the Court of PT&E, Srinagar, against Sajad Abdullah and Jahangir Ahmad Tanky, they said.

 

The case was registered following complaints alleging that the accused, proprietors of M/s Al-Aqsa Global Services Pvt Ltd, Moomin-Abad, Batamaloo in Srinagar, "lured" people with promises of lucrative overseas employment in reputed foreign companies and collected advance payments exceeding Rs 15 lakhs.

However, the promised jobs were not provided, and cheques issued towards refunds were dishonoured due to insufficient funds, the officials said.

The investigation revealed that the consultancy was registered as an excursion agent for tour and travel services and not as a recruiting agent, and was operating without the requisite registration for overseas recruitment, they said.

It was further established that both accused received lakhs of rupees in their respective personal bank accounts from complainants on the pretext of providing overseas employment, but failed to fulfil their promises, they added.

The officials said that despite sustained efforts, Tanky could not be traced and has been absconding since 2025.

The investigation was concluded as proved, and the chargesheet has been filed before the competent court for judicial determination, they said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

overseas employment scamjammu and kashmir crime brancheconomic offences wingchargesheet filedjob fraud

More From Rediff

The Genius Behind DeepMind's AI Revolution

The Genius Behind DeepMind's AI Revolution
The Air Chief Who Captured A Billion Hearts

The Air Chief Who Captured A Billion Hearts
What Is The Cockroach Janta Party's Future?

What Is The Cockroach Janta Party's Future?

Related Stories

Jammu Man Accused of Duping Resident Over Overseas Job Promise

Jammu Man Accused of Duping Resident Over Overseas Job Promise

Web Stories

HP OmniBook 3 Laptop: What It Offers

HP OmniBook 3 Laptop: What It Offers
World Pasta Day: 10 Elegant Recipes For Pastawallahs

World Pasta Day: 10 Elegant Recipes For Pastawallahs
6 Benefits Of Drinking Tea Daily

6 Benefits Of Drinking Tea Daily