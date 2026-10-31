J&K EOW Files Chargesheet In Overseas Job Fraud Case

The Economic Offences Wing of the Jammu and Kashmir Crime Branch has filed a chargesheet against two individuals for allegedly defrauding people of over Rs 15 lakhs by falsely promising lucrative overseas employment opportunities.

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Key Points The J&K Crime Branch's Economic Offences Wing has filed a chargesheet against two individuals for allegedly duping people with promises of overseas employment on Saturday.

Accused Sajad Abdullah and Jahangir Ahmad Tanky, proprietors of M/s Al-Aqsa Global Services Pvt Ltd, collected over Rs 15 lakhs from complainants.

The promised jobs were not provided, and refund cheques issued by the accused were dishonoured due to insufficient funds.

Investigation revealed the consultancy was registered for tour and travel services, not as a recruiting agent for overseas employment.

One accused, Jahangir Ahmad Tanky, has been absconding since 2025.

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Jammu and Kashmir Crime Branch has filed a chargesheet against two persons for allegedly duping people on the pretext of providing overseas employment, officials said on Saturday.

Investigation Details

The EOW has filed a chargesheet under Sections 420 and 120-B of the IPC and relevant provisions of the Emigration Act before the Court of PT&E, Srinagar, against Sajad Abdullah and Jahangir Ahmad Tanky, they said.

The case was registered following complaints alleging that the accused, proprietors of M/s Al-Aqsa Global Services Pvt Ltd, Moomin-Abad, Batamaloo in Srinagar, "lured" people with promises of lucrative overseas employment in reputed foreign companies and collected advance payments exceeding Rs 15 lakhs.

However, the promised jobs were not provided, and cheques issued towards refunds were dishonoured due to insufficient funds, the officials said.

The investigation revealed that the consultancy was registered as an excursion agent for tour and travel services and not as a recruiting agent, and was operating without the requisite registration for overseas recruitment, they said.

It was further established that both accused received lakhs of rupees in their respective personal bank accounts from complainants on the pretext of providing overseas employment, but failed to fulfil their promises, they added.

The officials said that despite sustained efforts, Tanky could not be traced and has been absconding since 2025.

The investigation was concluded as proved, and the chargesheet has been filed before the competent court for judicial determination, they said.