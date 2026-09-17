ACB Registers Two Cases Against JKAS Officer For Corruption

The Anti-Corruption Bureau has registered two significant corruption cases against a Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) officer, Sheeba Inayat, for alleged disproportionate assets and a multi-crore Public Distribution System (PDS) foodgrain scam.

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Key Points The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has filed two FIRs against JKAS officer Sheeba Inayat.

One case involves the accumulation of assets disproportionate to her known income, including properties and significant bank balances.

The second case alleges malpractices in PDS foodgrain distribution, involving unauthorized diversion and manipulation of records.

The PDS irregularities resulted in a quantified financial implication and wrongful loss exceeding Rs 2.61 crore.

Searches were conducted at the officer's residential and office premises, and incriminatory material was seized.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has registered two separate cases against a Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) officer for allegedly amassing disproportionate assets and indulging in malpractices in the distribution of PDS foodgrains, officials said on Thursday.

The first FIR was registered against Sheeba Inayat, the then block development officer of Singhpora/Pattan, for accumulation of assets disproportionate to known source of income held by her, an ACB spokesman said in a statement. He said the assets include huge bank balance, FDRs/LIC policies, jewellery, besides immovable properties such as five-storied commercial shopping complex at Baramulla, plots of land at Baramulla, Gulmarg, Kreeri and Chowadi, Jammu. The official said these assets were acquired allegedly by indulging in corrupt and illegal practices and by misuse of her official position.

Investigation Into Disproportionate Assets

The expenditure incurred and value of assets acquired have been found to be disproportionate to the income earned from all known sources by the suspect public servant, which reflects that she has intentionally enriched herself dishonestly while employed in government service, the spokesman said. Consequently, FIR No. 03/2026 has been registered against her at Police station ACB Baramulla under section 5(1)(e) read with Section 5(2) of the J&K Prevention of Corruption Act, he said. During the course of investigation, pursuant to search warrants received from anti-corruption court Baramulla, searches were conducted at the residential as well as office premises of the JKAS officer wherein incriminatory material evidence was seized in the case and the investigation of the case is underway, the spokesman said.

Allegations Of PDS Foodgrain Malpractices

The anti-graft agency registered the second FIR against Inayat, who was then assistant director, Consumer Affairs and Public Distribution (CAPD), into the allegations of malpractices done in the distribution of government foodgrains under the public distribution system (PDS), the spokesman said. He said from June 2013 to June 2015, the officer abused her official position and in furtherance of criminal conspiracy hatched with Mohammad Shafi Rather, alias Kandaman, then salesman in CAPD Department Baramulla and other unknown public servants/ private persons.

Significant Financial Irregularities Uncovered

The ACB had undertaken one verification into allegations of unauthorized diversion and misappropriation of government foodgrains, further manipulation of official distribution and beneficiary records and failure to ensure proper account and remittance of government revenue, he said. The spokesman said that during verification, it got established that there was an unauthorized diversion/re-appropriation of government foodgrains from APL category to BPL/AAY categories involving a quantified financial implication of Rs 26,32,468, and an unexplained shortage of 16,763.77 quintals of foodgrains to the tune of Rs 1.67 crore at the applicable APL issue rate. It was also established that there were substantial discrepancies between the consolidated district statements and circle-wise distribution statements involving an unexplained variation of over 6,120 quintals of government foodgrains having a financial implication of Rs 61.20 lakh, he said. The probable short remittance of government revenue/ loss to the government exchequer amounting to Rs 6,74,194 and abnormal escalation in the name of ration cards/ households during the flood period of 2014 followed by the sharp decline thereafter, were also established prima-facie indicating manipulation of beneficiary records and unauthorized distribution of government foodgrains, he said. This caused wrongful loss to the tune of over Rs 2.61 crore and corresponding wrongful gain to Inayat, Rather, and other public servants, the spokesman said. Consequently, FIR No. 04/2026 was registered at Police Station ACB Baramulla under relevant sections of the J&K Prevention of Corruption Act, 2006, and sections 409 and 120-B RPC against the JKAS officer and the then salesman, and other public servants, he said. During the course of investigation, pursuant to search warrants received from Anti-Corruption Court Baramulla, searches were conducted in the residential as well as office premises of Inayat and Rather, and incriminatory material was seized in the case, the spokesman added.