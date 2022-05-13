News
Rediff.com  » News » Remarkable Acts of Human Kindness

Remarkable Acts of Human Kindness

By Rediff News Bureau
May 13, 2022 14:12 IST
In Gujarat the temperature has crossed above 40 degrees Celsius and is set to touch 46 degrees Celsius in several areas.

As the temperature continues to soar and dries out water sources in Gujarat, veterinary doctors and animal rescuers are picking up birds and animals to provide them assistance.

Doctors at an animal hospital in Ahmedabad, who works closely with the non-profit Jivdaya Charitable Trust, provide water and medicine to dehydrated birds and animals.

Doctors at the Jivdaya Charitable Trust have treated thousands of birds in the last few weeks, adding that rescuers bring dozens of birds every day.

Please click on the images for wonderful acts of human kindness.

IMAGE: A vet provides medicine to an eagle after it was dehydrated due to heat at the Jivdaya Charitable Trust, a non-governmental rehabilitation centre for birds and animals, in Ahmedabad. All Photographs: Pulitzer Prize Winner Amit Dave/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Vets administer saline drip to a cat covered by a wet cloth after it was dehydrated due to heat at the Jivdaya Charitable Trust in Ahmedabad.

 

IMAGE: A caretaker feeds water mixed with multivitamins to a parakeet after it was dehydrated due to heat at the Jivdaya Charitable Trust in Ahmedabad.

 

IMAGE: A vet administers an injection to an eagle after it was dehydrated due to heat at the Jivdaya Charitable Trust in Ahmedabad.

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com

 
Rediff News Bureau
 
