Remarkable Acts of Human Kindness

In Gujarat the temperature has crossed above 40 degrees Celsius and is set to touch 46 degrees Celsius in several areas.

As the temperature continues to soar and dries out water sources in Gujarat, veterinary doctors and animal rescuers are picking up birds and animals to provide them assistance.

Doctors at an animal hospital in Ahmedabad, who works closely with the non-profit Jivdaya Charitable Trust, provide water and medicine to dehydrated birds and animals.

Doctors at the Jivdaya Charitable Trust have treated thousands of birds in the last few weeks, adding that rescuers bring dozens of birds every day.

IMAGE: A vet provides medicine to an eagle after it was dehydrated due to heat at the Jivdaya Charitable Trust, a non-governmental rehabilitation centre for birds and animals, in Ahmedabad. All Photographs: Pulitzer Prize Winner Amit Dave/Reuters

IMAGE: Vets administer saline drip to a cat covered by a wet cloth after it was dehydrated due to heat at the Jivdaya Charitable Trust in Ahmedabad.

IMAGE: A caretaker feeds water mixed with multivitamins to a parakeet after it was dehydrated due to heat at the Jivdaya Charitable Trust in Ahmedabad.

IMAGE: A vet administers an injection to an eagle after it was dehydrated due to heat at the Jivdaya Charitable Trust in Ahmedabad.

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com