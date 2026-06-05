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Former RCom MD Amitabh Jhunjhunwala In Judicial Custody

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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June 05, 2026 19:59 IST

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Former Reliance Communications Group Managing Director Amitabh Jhunjhunwala has been remanded to judicial custody in Mumbai, facing allegations of bank loan fraud and misutilisation of funds that led to significant losses for a consortium of banks.

Key Points

  • Former RCom Group MD Amitabh Jhunjhunwala remanded in 14-day judicial custody.
  • Jhunjhunwala is accused in an alleged bank loan fraud case involving Reliance Communications.
  • CBI alleges misutilisation of loan funds, leading to wrongful losses for banks.
  • The case stems from an SBI complaint regarding a Rs 2,929.05 crore loss.
  • A consortium of 11 banks, led by SBI, had sanctioned 'Rupee Term Loans' totalling Rs 19,694.33 crore.

A special court here on Friday remanded Amitabh Jhunjhunwala, former group managing director of Anil Ambani-led Reliance Communications, in 14-day judicial custody in an alleged bank loan fraud case. Jhunjhunwala was produced before special CBI court judge J P Darekar at the end of his police remand. He was remanded in judicial custody as no further remand was sought by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Details Of The Alleged Fraud

Jhunjhunwala is also an accused in a related money laundering case being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

 

According to the probe agency, Jhunjhunwala, as group managing director of Reliance Communications, a Reliance ADAG firm, controlled key aspects of the company's functioning, including corporate finance, banking and utilization of funds.

Based on his directions, loan funds received from the banks were managed / utilized by other officials of the RCom group, the CBI alleged.

Due to misutilization of loan funds, the banks suffered wrongful losses, the CBI has said.

The agency registered the case on SBI's complaint against Reliance Communications Limited and Anil Ambani for allegedly causing a loss of Rs 2,929.05 crore to the bank.

'Rupee Term Loans' were sanctioned to Reliance Communications Limited by a consortium of 11 banks led by the State Bank of India. As per the FIR, the total exposure amounted to Rs 19,694.33 crore and involved 17 public sector banks.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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