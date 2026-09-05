Jhiram Valley massacre: 10 convicted in 2013 Maoist attack

A special NIA court in Chhattisgarh has delivered a landmark verdict, convicting all 10 accused in the devastating 2013 Jhiram Valley Maoist attack that claimed the lives of 29 people, including senior Congress leaders.

IMAGE: Several Maoists surrendered with weapons, in North Bastar Kanker on October 26, 2025 . Photograph: ANI video grab

Key Points All 10 accused in the 2013 Jhiram Valley Maoist attack have been convicted by a special NIA court in Jagdalpur.

The attack, which occurred on May 25, 2013, claimed the lives of 29 people, including prominent Congress leaders.

The court's decision on the quantum of punishment for the convicted individuals is reserved for September 16.

The defence plans to appeal the verdict in a higher court after reviewing the judgment copy.

The incident significantly impacted the state's political landscape by wiping out the top Congress leadership at the time.

A special NIA court in Chhattisgarh's Bastar district on Saturday convicted all 10 accused in the 2013 Jhiram Valley Maoist attack case in which 29 people, including senior Congress leaders, were killed.

The attack, among the deadliest incidents of violence related to Left Wing Extremism, took place on May 25, 2013, when Maoists ambushed the Congress' 'Parivartan Rally' on a national highway in Jhiram Valley under Darbha police station limits in Bastar district.

Jhiram Valley Verdict Details

Special Judge of the National Investigation Agency court in Jagdalpur, Abhay Singh Rajput, convicted the 10 accused, including 2 women, defence lawyer Arvind Choudhary said.

The order on the quantum of punishment has been reserved for September 16, he said, adding that statements of 101 witnesses were recorded during the trial, he said.

"We will appeal against the verdict in the higher court. We have not received the copy of the judgment yet. We will be able to give the grounds for appeal after receiving it," Choudhary said.

Twenty-nine persons, including Congress leaders, civilians and security personnel, were killed and more than 30 others injured in the attack, which virtually wiped out the party's top leadership in the state at the time.

Those killed included then-state Congress chief Nand Kumar Patel and his son Dinesh, former Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Mahendra Karma, former Union minister Vidya Charan Shukla, and senior Congress leader and former MLA Uday Mudliyar.