Rediff.com  » News » Jharkhand's Champai Soren to face floor test today

Jharkhand's Champai Soren to face floor test today

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
February 05, 2024 09:37 IST
The Champai Soren government in Jharkhand will seek a vote of confidence on Monday, the first day of the two-day assembly session.

IMAGE: Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren during a public meeting on the occasion of party's foundation day, in Dumka. Photograph: ANI Photo

The MLAs of the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-led alliance exuded confidence of winning the floor test, while the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party asserted that the coalition would be defeated.

State minister Alamgir Alam had on Sunday said, "Our MLAs are united and we have the support of 48 to 50 legislators in the 81-member assembly".

A video, released by the coalition last week, had claimed that it has the support of 43 legislators.

The alliance among the JMM, the Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal has 47 MLAs, and it is supported from outside by a lone Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation legislator.

 

The MLAs of the ruling alliance also exuded confidence to win the trust vote in the assembly, soon after their return to Ranchi from Hyderabad on Sunday evening.

However, Biranchi Narayan, Chief Whip of the BJP, had said the coalition was set to lose the vote of confidence on Monday.

He said the MLAs in Hyderabad were kept under strict surveillance, which indicates that they were not confident of winning.

About 38 legislators had gone to Hyderabad, the capital of Congress-ruled Telangana, in two flights on February 2, amid the coalition's fears that the BJP might attempt to "poach" them in the run-up to the trust vote.

JMM legislature party leader Champai Soren took oath as the chief minister of Jharkhand on February 2, after his predecessor Hemant Soren was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate last week in a money laundering case.

A special PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) court has allowed him to participate in the trust vote.

Hemant Soren was remanded to ED custody for five days by the court on February 2.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
