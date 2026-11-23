Jharkhand police have successfully apprehended two ganja peddlers and confiscated contraband worth Rs 22 lakh, disrupting a significant drug smuggling operation in the East Singhbhum district.

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Key Points Two ganja peddlers were arrested on Monday in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district.

Police seized approximately 44 kg of ganja, valued at around Rs 22 lakh, from a car coming from Odisha.

The contraband was hidden in a specially modified compartment within the vehicle.

The accused, Bhavgrahi Sahu and Dhruv Charan Behera, are residents of Odisha's Sambalpur district.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the NDPS Act, and police also seized cash and mobile phones.

Two ganja peddlers were arrested with contraband worth around Rs 22 lakh in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district, a senior police officer said on Monday.

Police Operation Leads To Major Seizure

Acting on specific intelligence about drug smuggling through Baharagora police station area on Sunday night, SSP Ehtesham Waquarib directed SP (Rural) Subham Kumar Khandelwal to take action, the officer said.

Khandelwal formed a police team led by Ghatsila Sub-Divisional Police Officer Vikash Anand Laguri to conduct the operation.

Police launched a vehicle-checking drive at the Baharagora-Jamsola checkpost on National Highway 49, the SP said at a press conference.

During the operation, a car coming from Odisha was intercepted and searched in the presence of a magistrate deputed for the purpose.

Police recovered 44 packets of ganja, weighing around 1 kg each, concealed in a specially modified compartment created inside the vehicle by cutting its body, Khandelwal said.

The seized contraband was estimated to be worth around Rs 22 lakh, he added.

The two accused, identified as Bhavgrahi Sahu (40) and Dhruv Charan Behera (50), both residents of the Naktideul police station area in Odisha's Sambalpur district, were arrested after a case was registered under relevant sections of the NDPS Act.

Police also seized the vehicle, Rs 20,760 in cash and two mobile phones from their possession, the SP said.