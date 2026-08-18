Jharkhand student leader breaks fast, announces phase 2 of stir

JLKM leader Devendra Mahto, having concluded a 16-day hunger strike, is set to launch the second phase of his protest demanding corruption-free recruitment in Jharkhand's JPSC and JSSC examinations, following the state government's cancellation of several job tests over alleged irregularities.

IMAGE: Jharkhand Rural Development Minister Deepika Pandey and Health Minister Irfan Ansari meet student leader Devendra Nath Mahato and end his hunger strike by offering him a glass of juice after the state government's late-night decision to cancel the JPSC and JSSC exam papers, at Sadar Hospital, in Ranchi on Monday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points JLKM leader Devendra Mahto has ended his 16-day hunger strike but will continue his protest against irregularities in Jharkhand government recruitment exams.

The second phase of the agitation will demand corruption-free recruitment by JPSC and JSSC and a government guarantee against future paper leaks.

Mahto seeks the formation of a monitoring committee for reforms and a complete audit of the recruitment process.

The Jharkhand government cancelled all recruitment tests conducted by outsourced agency TSR Data Processing Pvt Ltd (TDPL) since 2014, including the JSSC-CGL exam.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren announced an exam reforms committee, headed by senior IAS officer Amitabh Kaushal, to strengthen the recruitment test process.

Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha (JLKM) leader Devendra Mahto, who ended his 16-day hunger strike after the Jharkhand government cancelled job exams over alleged irregularities, on Tuesday announced that he would soon launch the second phase of the demonstration for corruption-free recruitment by Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC).

He said the demonstration will continue until the 'government guarantees no paper leak or irregularities in recruitment examinations in future'.

Continued Agitation for Transparency

"I have ended my hunger strike, not the protest. The agitation will continue till the government gives a guarantee that no paper leak or irregularities will take place in recruitment examinations. We will soon launch the second phase of our protest, demanding corruption-free recruitment in JPSC and JSSC examinations," Mahto said, addressing media persons.

The second round of the stir will be launched under the banner of JPSC-JSSC Abhiyarthi Reform Manch, headed by Mahto.

Mahto, who had been on the fast for 16 days, called off the hunger strike around Monday midnight after the state government cancelled all recruitment tests, including the JSSC-CGL exam, conducted by an outsourced agency since 2014.

Demands for Reform and Accountability

"We demand from the government that a monitoring committee be formed for reforms. We also sought a complete audit, not just a financial audit; there should be an audit at every step," Mahto said.

He also urged the government to 'enact a law if necessary to prevent practices like paper leaks and irregularities in the recruitment examinations'.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday said an exam reforms committee headed by senior IAS officer Amitabh Kaushal would recommend measures to strengthen the process of recruitment tests.

"The government has decided to cancel the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission-Combined Graduate Level (JSSC-CGL) exam, which was one of the major demands of the protesting students. We have also decided to cancel all tests conducted by outsourced agency TSR Data Processing Pvt Ltd (TDPL) and the results published by it," Soren had told reporters.