Jharkhand student leader begins hunger strike as CJP lends support to protest

Students in Jharkhand are intensifying their protests against alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations, with a student leader initiating an indefinite hunger strike and demanding a federal investigation into the JPSC and JSSC exams.

IMAGE: Student leader Jai Ram Mahato stages a hunger strike protest against the alleged JPSC exam paper leak at Jaipal Singh Stadium, in Ranchi on Monday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Student leader Devendra Nath Mahto has launched an indefinite hunger strike in Ranchi over alleged irregularities in Jharkhand recruitment exams.

Protesters demand a proper probe by federal agencies into the 14th JPSC exam, JSSC-CGL, and other recruitment tests.

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has publicly extended its support to the student movement.

Thousands of students held a torchlight vigil, and an indefinite sit-in has been ongoing since July 29.

The All India Students' Association (AISA) plans a march to the Assembly on August 7, with national leadership participation.

The Cockroach Janta Party extended support to students protesting the alleged irregularities in various recruitment examinations in Jharkhand, as an agitator launched an indefinite hunger strike over the issue.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said he spoke with student leaders through video call on Sunday night.

'Spoke to the students who are protesting in Jharkhand over irregularities in JPSC and JSSC recruitment exams. The CJP stands with all the students in Jharkhand and supports their demands,' Dipke said in a social media post.

Student Leader's Indefinite Hunger Strike

Student leader Devendra Nath Mahto launched a hunger strike at the protest site in Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium in Ranchi around 10 pm on Sunday, demanding a proper probe by federal agencies into the alleged irregularities in the 14th JPSC exam, JSSC-CGL and other recruitment tests.

Before launching his hunger strike, he told reporters that the 'lackadaisical attitude' of both the central and the state governments over the alleged irregularities was demoralising students, youths and aspirants.

"I am beginning a hunger strike to keep students motivated," he said.

In a social media post on Monday, Mahto said, "This struggle, which began on July 5, and the ongoing day-and-night 'satyagraha' since July 25 has now reached a difficult stage. There is weakness in the body, steps are heavy, but the resolve to deliver justice to the students is stronger than ever before."

"This fight is not for any one individual, but for the future of millions of hardworking youth in Jharkhand. It is the fight of every student who has entrusted years of hard work, their dreams, and their family's hopes to competitive examinations," he added.

Demands for Transparency and Justice

Mahto appealed to 'all comrades to keep the movement peaceful, constitutional, and disciplined'.

"Your trust, support, and voice are the greatest strength of this struggle. Hunger can weaken the body, but not the voice raised for justice," he added. The student leader, in another post on Sunday, said until transparency, fairness, and justice are ensured, the students' stir would continue. "Our primary objective is to secure the cancellation of the 14th JPSC Civil Services Preliminary Examination and an investigation into all exams conducted by the agency," he said.

On Saturday evening, thousands of students held a torchlight vigil in the state capital and demanded an impartial probe into the alleged irregularities in the recruitment examinations.

The protesters have been holding an indefinite sit-in at the stadium since July 29.

They have been receiving support from across the country, with people from various cities sending food items through online delivery apps to the protest site.

Upcoming March to Assembly by AISA

The state unit of the All India Students' Association (AISA) staged a demonstration in Ranchi at Albert Ekka Chowk against alleged paper leaks in various state-level public recruitment tests.

During the protest, members of the Left-backed association told reporters that a march to the Assembly will be held on August 7.

"Our Central President, Neha Bora, who was a prominent face of the hunger strike at Jantar Mantar, will also participate in the march, scheduled on August 7," a member of the Left-backed association said.