Jharkhand Speaker Calls For Stringent Cybercrime Policy

Jharkhand Assembly Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato is pushing for a more stringent and effective policy to curb the escalating threat of cybercrimes and digital scams, highlighting the urgent need for enhanced cybersecurity measures and public awareness.

Key Points Jharkhand Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato advocates for a stringent policy to combat rising cybercrimes and digital scams.

Artificial intelligence, while beneficial, is increasingly misused, leading to a surge in online fraud.

Experts stress the critical need for cybersecurity and AI education starting from the school level.

Citizens are urged to practice personal digital responsibility by managing app permissions and removing unnecessary applications.

Empowering MLAs with cyber awareness is crucial for strengthening institutional resilience and protecting democratic processes.

Jharkhand Assembly Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato on Friday stressed the need to formulate an effective and stringent policy to curb cybercrimes and instil fear of the law among the criminals.

Addressing a workshop for MLAs, Mahato said artificial intelligence (AI) is currently being used in almost every sector, including medical, education, administration, and industry.

Jharkhand Speaker Calls for Stronger Cybercrime Laws

"This technology is making human life simpler and more effective, but its misuse is emerging as a serious challenge for society. There is a rapid rise in cases of cybercrime, fraud, and digital scams," the Speaker said.

He stated that the government has taken several measures to curb cybercrimes. "But there is a need to formulate a more effective and stringent policy so that cybercriminals get the severest possible punishment and the fear of the law could be instilled in society," he added.

The Dual Nature of AI and Rising Digital Scams

BJP MLA Naveen Jaiswal said that the new generation's life has become deeply connected with mobile phones and the internet. "The proper use of technology is a means of development, but to protect against its adverse effects, it is necessary to introduce cybersecurity and AI education from the school level itself," he said at the workshop organised by Bal Kalyan Sangh and the Asia Foundation in collaboration with CyberPeace at Old Vidhan Sabha premises here.

Experts Emphasise Cybersecurity Education and Awareness

Bal Kalyan Sangh founder Sanjay Mishra said that people should check the permissions of apps before installing them and remove unnecessary apps from their mobile phones. He added that digital security is not just a technical matter, but also the personal responsibility of every citizen.

Major Vineet Kumar, founder and global president of CyberPeace, said, "Digital technologies have transformed governance and public engagement, but they have also introduced new vulnerabilities that demand constant vigilance." Public representatives hold positions of trust and increasingly manage sensitive information through digital platforms, he said, adding that building cyber awareness is essential for strengthening institutional resilience and protecting democratic processes.

Empowering Legislators for Digital Security

Nandita Baruah, Country Representative (India) of The Asia Foundation, said, "The MLAs represent large constituencies of multiple stakeholders, such as academic institutions, security agencies, health, and trade bodies. Empowering MLAs ensures that the digital and cybersecurity of all critical infrastructure and institutions are treated as a priority."