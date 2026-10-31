Seven Arrested In Jharkhand For Brutal Double Murder Over Land Dispute

Authorities in Jharkhand have arrested seven individuals, including a man accused of murdering his mother and sister over a land dispute, highlighting the tragic consequences of property conflicts.

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Key Points Seven people, including prime accused Tribhuvan Birua, have been arrested for the alleged murder of his mother and sister in West Singhbhum.

The victims, Kuni Kui (68) and Namsi Birua (27), were killed on October 13 in Bada Torla village.

The accused reportedly burnt the bodies and buried the charred remains in a cave on a forested hill.

Police recovered the bodies on October 27, with the motive believed to be a land dispute.

A man has been arrested with six others for allegedly killing his mother and sister over a land dispute and burning the bodies before burying them in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, a police officer said on Saturday.

Details Of The Gruesome Crime

According to police, prime accused Tribhuvan Birua and 13 others killed Kuni Kui (68) and her 27-year-old daughter Namsi Birua in Bada Torla village on October 13.

They then burnt the bodies and buried the charred remains in a cave on a forested hill in the area, said Bahaman Tuti, the Sub-Divisional Police Officer of Chaibasa Sadar.

Police recovered the bodies on October 27.

The police officer said the murder was a fallout of a quarrel Kuni Kui had with a neighbour over removing the ridge of her paddy field a few months earlier. Tribhuvan is the son of Kuni Kui's first husband, Purusotham Birua.