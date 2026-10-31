Seven Arrested In Jharkhand For Brutal Double Murder Over Land Dispute

Authorities in Jharkhand have arrested seven individuals, including a man accused of murdering his mother and sister over a land dispute, highlighting the tragic consequences of property conflicts.
Key Points
- Seven people, including prime accused Tribhuvan Birua, have been arrested for the alleged murder of his mother and sister in West Singhbhum.
- The victims, Kuni Kui (68) and Namsi Birua (27), were killed on October 13 in Bada Torla village.
- The accused reportedly burnt the bodies and buried the charred remains in a cave on a forested hill.
- Police recovered the bodies on October 27, with the motive believed to be a land dispute.
A man has been arrested with six others for allegedly killing his mother and sister over a land dispute and burning the bodies before burying them in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, a police officer said on Saturday.
Details Of The Gruesome Crime
According to police, prime accused Tribhuvan Birua and 13 others killed Kuni Kui (68) and her 27-year-old daughter Namsi Birua in Bada Torla village on October 13.
They then burnt the bodies and buried the charred remains in a cave on a forested hill in the area, said Bahaman Tuti, the Sub-Divisional Police Officer of Chaibasa Sadar.
Police recovered the bodies on October 27.
The police officer said the murder was a fallout of a quarrel Kuni Kui had with a neighbour over removing the ridge of her paddy field a few months earlier. Tribhuvan is the son of Kuni Kui's first husband, Purusotham Birua.