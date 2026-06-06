Major Crackdown: 18 Arrested In Jharkhand For Robbery And Gambling

Jharkhand Police have successfully apprehended 18 individuals, including alleged robbers and gamblers, in significant anti-crime operations across Ranchi and Chatra, leading to substantial recoveries of stolen property and illegal weapons.

Key Points Jharkhand police arrested 18 individuals in total across Ranchi and Chatra districts.

Six alleged robbers, including three from Bihar, were apprehended in Chatra and Ranchi.

Twelve people were arrested for gambling near a school in Ranchi.

Seizures included a looted scooter, a home guard's uniform, Rs 53,000 cash, mobile phones, motorcycles, and weapons.

Police operations targeted both local crime and interstate robbery networks.

Six alleged robbers, three of them from Bihar, and 12 gamblers have been arrested in separate operations in Ranchi and Chatra districts of Jharkhand, police said on Saturday. Twelve arrests were made in Ranchi, and four in Chatra on Friday.

Jharkhand Police Crack Down On Crime

Ranchi (City) Superintendent of Police Paras Rana said two persons were arrested for attacking and looting a home guard, identified as Ganesh Ram, at knife-point near Panchwati Chowk in Chutia police station area on May 25 when he was returning home on his scooter. Also, 10 people were arrested for gambling near a school in Doranda police station area, he said.

Police recovered the looted scooter and the home guard's uniform. Besides, Rs 53,000 in cash, six mobile phones, and a motorcycle were also seized from those involved in gambling, Rana said.

In Chatra, four interstate robbers were arrested in Hunterganj police station area. "Acting on a tip-off, we arrested the four persons near Dumaria school. Three of them are from Gaya district of Bihar and one is from Chatra," Superintendent of Police Animesh Naithany told reporters. The police seized three weapons, including two pistols, four cartridges and two motorcycles from their possession, the officer added.