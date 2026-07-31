Digital Marketplace To Empower Jharkhand's Rural Women

Jharkhand is set to digitally empower rural women by launching an e-commerce platform for self-help group products through a new partnership with CSC eStore, significantly expanding market access and income opportunities.

Key Points Jharkhand signed an MoU with CSC eStore to create a digital marketplace for women's SHG products.

The initiative aims to expand market access and increase income for rural women, boosting entrepreneurship.

Products from SHGs, including 'Palash' and 'Adiva' brands, will be sold through CSC's e-commerce network.

The state is also advancing 'Digital Panchayat' vision by extending banking, e-governance, and Aadhaar services.

Aadhaar services are targeted to be available in all panchayats by Jharkhand Foundation Day on November 15.

Jharkhand on Friday signed an agreement with CSC eStore to provide a digital marketplace for products made by women's self-help groups (SHGs), with the state government saying the initiative would help expand market access and boost rural women's income.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) between CSC eStore and the Jharkhand State Livelihood Promotion Society (JSLPS) was signed during the 17th foundation day celebration of the Common Service Centre (CSC) in the presence of Rural Development Minister Dipika Pandey Singh.

"The agreement between CSC eStore and JSLPS will prove to be a milestone in the journey toward the economic empowerment of rural women," Singh said.

Boosting Rural Women's Entrepreneurship

She said the state government has been providing a new identity to products made by women SHGs through brands such as 'Palash' and 'Adiva'.

"Now, their products will also be sold through CSC's e-commerce network, granting rural women access to a wider market and increasing their income. This will boost women's entrepreneurship and strengthen the rural economy," the minister said.

Advancing Digital Governance And Aadhaar Services

Singh said the Panchayati Raj Department and CSCs are working together to realise the state government's vision of a 'Digital Panchayat'.

"Digital governance in rural areas has been significantly strengthened by extending banking, e-governance, and now Aadhaar services to the panchayat level. In the future, even more citizen services will be made available through panchayat buildings and CSCs," she said.

She said that significant progress has been made in extending Aadhaar services to the panchayat level.

The initiative to launch Aadhaar services in panchayats-in accordance with the MoU signed with UIDAI on April 24-is proceeding rapidly.

"While these services have already commenced in several panchayats, the government aims to make them available in all panchayats ahead of Jharkhand Foundation Day celebration on November 15. Now, people will not have to make repeated trips to block and district offices to resolve Aadhaar-related issues," the minister said.

A pact between CSC Special Purpose Vehicle and the Higher and Technical Education Department was also signed on the occasion.