Jharkhand scraps JSSC-CGL exam, all tests by TDPL after protests

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has cancelled the JSSC-CGL exam and all tests by outsourced agency TDPL since 2014, responding to intense job aspirant protests over alleged recruitment irregularities and forming an examination reforms committee.

IMAGE: JPSC-JSSC aspirants celebrate after the Jharkhand government accepted their demands and cancelled the JSSC-CGL exam and all exams conducted on behalf of TDPL, in Ranchi, Jharkhand, August 17, 2026. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren cancelled the JSSC-CGL exam and all tests by TDPL since 2014 due to alleged irregularities.

The decision follows extensive protests by job aspirants demanding action against recruitment scams.

An examination reforms committee, led by senior IAS officer Amitabh Kaushal, has been established.

Protesters, including the JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch, continue to demand a CBI probe into the irregularities.

Around 2,000 candidates who secured jobs through the JSSC-CGL exam are protesting the cancellation, fearing job loss.

Amid the ongoing protest by job aspirants over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday announced the cancellation of the JSSC-CGL exam and all job tests conducted by outsourced agency TDPL since 2014.

The decision was taken at a marathon meeting of the cabinet chaired by Soren.

Jharkhand Government Responds To Protests

"The government has decided to cancel the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission-Combined Graduate Level (JSSC-CGL) exam, which was one of the major demands of the protesting students. We have also decided to cancel all tests conducted by outsourced agency TDPL (TSR Data Processing Pvt Ltd) and the results published by it," Soren said after the cabinet meeting.

He also announced the formation of an examination reforms committee headed by senior IAS officer Amitabh Kaushal.

Soren said the government was concerned about the students' agitation and had already enacted the Jharkhand Competitive Examination Prevention and Redressal of Unfair Means in Recruitment Act to address such issues.

"Several surprising factors emerged during the probe into exam irregularities by the CID and special investigation team. These cannot be disclosed at this juncture," he said.

Soren alleged that several companies operating in Jharkhand appeared to be involved in a major examination racket.

Protesters Demand CBI Probe

The JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch, however, said the agitation would continue until its demand for a CBI probe was accepted.

Meanwhile, candidates who cleared the JSSC-CGL and secured government jobs protested outside the Jharkhand Secretariat, claiming that around 2,000 people could lose their jobs if the examination is scrapped.

Devendra Mahto, who has been on hunger strike for 16 days over the alleged irregularities, said he would soon end his fast.

Job aspirants have been protesting against alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations and demanding a CBI probe and cancellation of the JSSC-CGL examination.

The agitation entered its 24th day on Monday, with six protesters continuing their hunger strike.