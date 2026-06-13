Multiple Road Accidents In Jharkhand Kill Four People

Tragic road accidents claimed four lives, including two brothers, across three Jharkhand districts on Saturday, highlighting concerns over road safety and driver accountability.

Key Points Four people died in three separate road accidents across Jharkhand on Saturday.

Two brothers, Birendra and Surendra Lohra, were killed in Latehar when their motorcycle collided with a four-wheeler; they were not wearing helmets.

A 55-year-old man, Arjun Ravidas, died in Godda after being hit by a pick-up van during his morning walk.

In Palamu, private security guard Ramrekha Paswan was killed when a truck rammed into his scooter while he was en route to duty.

Police have seized vehicles and launched manhunts for absconding drivers in Latehar and Godda, while the driver in Palamu has been arrested.

Four persons, including two brothers, were killed in three road accidents in three districts of Jharkhand on Saturday, police said.

Tragic Accident Claims Two Brothers In Latehar

In Latehar district, two brothers died on the spot after their motorcycle collided head-on with a four-wheeler near Khutgadhi village in Sadar police station area.

"The deceased have been identified as Birendra Lohra and Suredra Lohra, who hailed from Murtiya village in Chandwa police station area. They were travelling to Latehar town and the car was coming from the opposite direction. The accident is suspected to have taken place due to speeding. None of the motorcycle riders had worn helmets," Sadar police station officer in-charge Pramod Kumar told PTI.

The bodies were sent to Sadar Hospital for post-mortem examination. The four-wheeler was found abandoned and a manhunt has been launched to trace the driver, he said, adding both the vehicles were seized and further investigation is underway.

Fatal Incidents In Godda And Palamu

In Godda district, a 55-year-old man doing his morning walk was run over by a pick-up van from behind near Basua Chowk under the jurisdiction of Mahagama police station area.

"The victim has been identified as Arjun Ravidas, a resident of Ravidas Colony in the same area. The body has been sent to a government hospital for post-mortem examination," Mahagama officer-in-charge Manoj Kumar Pal said.

"The driver fled the spot, leaving behind the vehicle. The pick-up van was seized and a manhunt launched to nab the driver. Further investigation is underway," he added.

In Palamu, a 36-year-old man died after a truck rammed into his scooter near Pokhraha Chowk in Sadar police station area.

"The deceased has been identified as Ramrekha Paswan, a resident of Pokhraha village in the same police station area. The victim was working as a private security guard and was killed while he was on the way to duty in Mediningar town. His body was sent to Medininagar Medical College and Hospital (MMCH) for post-mortem examination," Sadar police station officer-in-charge Afzal Ansari said.

He said the truck has been seized and its driver arrested. Further investigation into the matter is underway.