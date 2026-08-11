Jharkhand protestors to continue stir till demands met

Job aspirants in Ranchi are intensifying their protests against alleged irregularities in Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) recruitment examinations, demanding transparency and independent investigations.

IMAGE: Police use water cannons at protesters during students' march towards Jharkhand Assembly to protest against the government over alleged JPSC and JSSC-CGL examination paper leak, in Ranchi on Monday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Students in Ranchi are continuing their agitation against alleged irregularities in Jharkhand recruitment examinations.

The JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch plans to intensify protests after the government failed to respond positively to their demands.

Protesters are calling for transparency, reforms in JPSC and JSSC, cancellation of specific exams, and an independent investigation.

The agitation, which has seen over 50,000 participants, includes a silent procession and an indefinite hunger strike by some students.

Allegations of police lathi-charge and use of tear gas during a previous protest march have also been criticised by the student body.

Students protesting the alleged irregularities in the recruitment examinations under the banner of Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission(JSSC) Reforms Manch on Tuesday announced that they would continue the agitation till all demands are met.

The Manch members who took part in a 'silent procession' in Ranchi in the evening said they have decided to intensify the agitation, and details will be shared soon.

Why Students Are Protesting

"We hoped the state government would come out with some positive message for the students after Monday's protest, in which over 50,000 students from across the state participated," he said.

"But we did not get any positive output from the government. So, we have decided to continue our agitation at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium till all our demands are met," said JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch leader, Ravindra Paswan, in a press conference in Ranchi.

Piyush Kumar, another leader, said they have now decided to intensify their protest.

"We will soon announce the details of the future course of action of the protest," he said.

Kumar added that they were always open to dialogue with the government to resolve the issue.

Demands And Allegations

The members of the organisation also criticised the alleged police lathi-charge, firing of tear gas shells and the use of water canons during their protest march to the assembly on Monday.

Earlier, students under the banner of the Manch on Tuesday evening took out a 'silent procession' from Jaipal Singh Stadium to Albert Ekka Chowk in Ranchi to protest alleged irregularities in recruitment exams.

The procession was organised as part of the protest by students over the issue, which entered its 18th day on Tuesday.

The students and job aspirants have been agitating since July 25, demanding transparency in recruitment examinations, reforms in the functioning of the JPSC and JSSC, cancellation of several examinations and an independent investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or a panel of retired high court judges from outside the state.

Six demonstrators have also been observing an indefinite hunger strike to press their demands, with two of them hospitalised.