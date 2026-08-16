Jharkhand protesters want Rahul Gandhi to break ties with JMM-led govt

Students in Jharkhand are intensifying their protests against alleged irregularities in state recruitment examinations, demanding Chief Minister Hemant Soren's resignation and planning to gherao his residence on August 20, while the CM assures impartial investigations and systemic reforms.

IMAGE: Students march with the Tricolour from Jaipal Singh Stadium to Albert Ekka Chowk, demanding cancellation of the JSSC CGL and JPSC examinations over alleged paper leaks, on the occasion of the 80th Independence Day in Ranchi on Saturday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Students protesting alleged irregularities in Jharkhand recruitment examinations plan to gherao Chief Minister Hemant Soren's residence on August 20, demanding his resignation.

Protesters accuse the ruling JMM-Congress alliance of failing to address their demands for greater transparency and reforms in the recruitment system.

They demand the cancellation of examinations with alleged irregularities and an independent probe, including a CBI investigation or inquiry by retired judges from outside Jharkhand.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren, in his Independence Day address, acknowledged the concerns and assured impartial investigations and systemic reforms to prevent future manipulation.

Former Jharkhand CM Champai Soren (BJP) criticised the government's reluctance for a CBI probe, calling it a 'despotic government'.

Students protesting against alleged irregularities in Jharkhand recruitment examinations took out a 'Tiranga Yatra' in Ranchi on Saturday to mark the country's 80th Independence Day, and announced that they would gherao Chief Minister Hemant Soren's residence on August 20, demanding his resignation.

The protesters also said that they would burn effigies of the chief minister and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi across all 24 districts on Sunday, and accused the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-Congress alliance of failing to take concrete action on their demands.

The announcements came as the protest entered its 22nd day, with thousands of students and job aspirants, including two wheelchair-borne protesters who were on fast, participating in the 'Tiranga Yatra' in Ranchi on the occasion of Independence Day and to press their demand for greater transparency and reforms in the recruitment examination system.

Demands and Allegations

"We will gherao the chief minister's residence on August 20. We seek his resignation as both the JMM and the Congress are playing politics with us. We also demand that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi withdraw support from the JMM-led coalition if the CM is not listening to him," Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC)-Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) Reforms Manch leader Ravindra Paswan said.

The protesters said they would not withdraw the demonstration until the government addresses their demands, including cancellation of examinations in which alleged irregularities were found, and an independent probe into the recruitment process.

The platform of the protesting students has sought a Central Bureau of Investigation probe or an inquiry by a panel of retired judges from outside Jharkhand into the alleged irregularities.

The JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch has also demanded cancellation of the JSSC-CGL and certain JPSC examinations that it considers suspicious.

The protesters appealed to students across Jharkhand to assemble in Ranchi for the proposed gherao and said they would not withdraw agitation until their demands are met.

They also targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, saying he had expressed support for students but that 'no concrete action' had followed.

The students' platform demanded that Congress withdraw support from the JMM-led government if it is unwilling to act on their concerns.

"We demanded Chief Minister Hemant Soren's resignation as the government fails to cancel JSSC-CGL and the JPSC examinations in which irregularities were found," the student leader said.

Protest Activities and Political Reactions

Saturday's Tiranga Yatra began at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium, the centre of the ongoing agitation, and culminated at Albert Ekka Chowk.

Carrying the national flag, the protesters raised slogans including 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and 'Vande Mataram'.

Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha (JLKM) leader Devendra Mahto, who has been on a fast for 14 days, alleged that police prevented him from leaving Sadar Hospital to participate in the march.

Videos purportedly showing Mahto scuffling with security personnel while attempting to leave the hospital were widely circulated on social media.

The protesters maintained that their movement was not limited to individual examinations but concerned the credibility of the entire recruitment system and the future of thousands of young job aspirants.

"Independence doesn't just mean freedom from the British, but also freedom from inequality of opportunities, corruption and injustice," the JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch said, urging young people to raise their voices peacefully for their rights.

Former Jharkhand chief minister and Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Champai Soren accused the Hemant Soren government of running a 'despotic government' and questioned its reluctance to recommend a CBI probe into the allegations.

Speaking to journalists at Bhuiyandih in Jamshedpur, Champai Soren said hundreds of students away from their homes were compelled to remain at the Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium even on Independence Day.

"If you are not a part of a job-selling racket, what is the problem in recommending a CBI probe?" he asked.

Government's Response and Assurances

The state government, however, has sought to reassure aspirants by announcing measures aimed at making the recruitment process more transparent and secure.

In his Independence Day address, the CM said questions surrounding recruitment examinations had shaken the trust of an entire generation of job aspirants.

He assured students that investigations into alleged irregularities would be conducted impartially and that anyone found guilty would face strict legal action irrespective of influence or position.

Soren also cautioned against declaring anyone guilty without evidence and said justice must be based on facts.

He stressed that merely apprehending those responsible for irregularities would not be enough and called for systemic reforms to prevent manipulation of examinations in the future.

Among the measures outlined by the government are a time-bound annual examination calendar, technology-secured examinations, timely publication of answer keys and OMR sheets, and multi-level accountability in the recruitment process.