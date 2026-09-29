High-Level Panel Investigates Medical Care Delay In Jharkhand Teen's Death

A high-level committee has been established by the Jharkhand government to investigate the alleged delay in medical care for a 13-year-old girl who tragically died following an alleged gang-rape and assault, sparking concerns over healthcare protocols.

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Key Points Jharkhand government formed a two-member committee to probe alleged medical care delay for a 13-year-old girl.

The girl died at RIMS Ranchi after alleged gang-rape and assault, prompting the high-level investigation.

The committee visited Gumla and Simdega, interacting with the family and reviewing health check-up documents.

Police investigation is ongoing, with the post-mortem report awaited to provide concrete details on the case.

The victim's father lodged a complaint alleging gang-rape and merciless beating by unidentified persons.

A two-member high-level committee, set up by the Jharkhand government to probe the alleged delay in providing medical care to a 13-year-old girl who died after alleged gang-rape and assault, has visited Gumla and Simdega districts, an official said on Tuesday.

The panel, comprising health department Special Secretary Neha Arora and Jharkhand Armed Police commandant Sarojini Lakra, was set up on Sunday night. They visited sites in the two districts connected to the alleged crime on Monday.

It is probing the alleged delay in the medical care of the girl, who died at Ranchi's Rejendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) on Saturday.

Committee's On-Ground Investigation

The two-member committee visited the site of the incident, spoke with the family and villagers, and examined documents related to health check-ups conducted in Kolebira, Simdega, and Gumla, Superintendent of Police (SP) Harish Bin Zaman said.

They returned to Ranchi on Monday evening and declined to make any statement.

Police Complaint And Ongoing Probe

According to a police complaint lodged by the victim's father at Palkot police station in Gumla on Friday, the girl was found lying unconscious outside her home the night before.

The man in his complaint alleged his daughter was gang-raped and beaten up mercilessly by unidentified persons.

"The girl was taken to Simdega Sadar Hospital, but the doctors there referred her to Gumla. From the Sadar Hospital in Gumla, she was referred to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi for specialised medical care," the father had told police.

Palkot police station in-charge Ankit Raj said the girl died during treatment at RIMS on Saturday.

"An investigation is underway. The post-mortem report is not yet available. So, no concrete statement can be made regarding the case," he said.