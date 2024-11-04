News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » Hemant Soren's nomination proposer joins BJP

Hemant Soren's nomination proposer joins BJP

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
November 04, 2024 11:03 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Mandal Murmu, one of the proposers of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's nomination from Barhait assembly constituency, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party, party leaders said on Monday.

IMAGE: Mandal Murmu joins the BJP in the presence of Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in Deoghar. Photograph: @himantabiswa/X

Murmu, a descendant of Sido-Kanu, who led the Santhal revolt in 1855, joined the party in Deoghar on Sunday in the presence of Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

"Mandal Murmu ji, descendant of Sidhu-Kanhu and proposer of Hemant Soren, became a member of the BJP family," Sarma posted on X.

 

He added, "Due to the wrong policies of the present Jharkhand government, the culture of the tribal society is in danger, hence every section of society is joining the BJP today."

The saffron party has fielded Gamliyel Hembrom against Soren in Barhait. Soren, the sitting MLA of Barhait (ST) constituency in Sahibganj district, won the seat in the 2019 assembly elections by a margin of 25,740 votes over his nearest rival, Simon Malto of the BJP.

The assembly polls will be held in two phases on November 13 and 20, with counting taking place on November 23.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Has Modi Learnt Nothing From Poll Result?
Has Modi Learnt Nothing From Poll Result?
12 Modi Myths Election Results Busted
12 Modi Myths Election Results Busted
'Mr Modi doesn't have majority for 1 nation, 1 poll'
'Mr Modi doesn't have majority for 1 nation, 1 poll'
BJP rebel Gopal Shetty withdraws nomination
BJP rebel Gopal Shetty withdraws nomination
Saha to retire from cricket at end of season
Saha to retire from cricket at end of season
Poll Schemes Threaten Maha Finances
Poll Schemes Threaten Maha Finances
Jarange makes U-turn on decision to contest Maha polls
Jarange makes U-turn on decision to contest Maha polls
Battle for two states 2024

Battle for two states

More like this
'Hemant Soren Fears He Will Be Exposed'
'Hemant Soren Fears He Will Be Exposed'
No room for UCC in Jharkhand: CM Soren replies to Shah
No room for UCC in Jharkhand: CM Soren replies to Shah

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances