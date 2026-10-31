Home  » News » Jharkhand Police Officer Detained After Woman Alleges Rape Inside Station

Jharkhand Police Officer Detained After Woman Alleges Rape Inside Station

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 31, 2026 16:36 IST 2 Minutes Read
x

A serious allegation of rape has led to the detention of a police wireless operator in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district, sparking an immediate investigation into the alleged incident that occurred inside a police station on Thursday night.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • A policeman in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district was detained on Saturday following a woman's allegation of rape.
  • The woman claims she was raped by a wireless operator inside Gamharia police station on Thursday night.
  • She had visited the police station on Thursday night to file a complaint against her husband.
  • Superintendent of Police Manoj Swargiary has ordered a probe into the serious allegations.
  • Action will be initiated against the accused if found guilty, pending a formal written complaint from the victim.

A policeman in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district was detained for interrogation after a woman accused him of raping her inside a police station, a police officer on Saturday.

Investigation Into Serious Allegations

Accompanied by villagers, the woman arrived at Gamharia police station, but her complaint in this regard was yet to be registered.

 

The woman claimed she came to the same police station on Thursday night to lodge a complaint of torture against her husband when she was raped by a wireless operator.

Superintendent of Police Manoj Swargiary directed the Sub-Divisional Police Officer (Seraikela) Anubhav Bhardwaj to probe into the matter and initiate action against the accused, if found guilty.

"We are investigating the incident following the woman's allegation of rape. We will initiate proper action against the accused, if found guilty, only after a written complaint was registered by the victim," the SDPO said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

jharkhand policeseraikela rape casepolice misconductgamharia police stationwireless operator allegation

More From Rediff

The Genius Behind DeepMind's AI Revolution

The Genius Behind DeepMind's AI Revolution
The Air Chief Who Captured A Billion Hearts

The Air Chief Who Captured A Billion Hearts
What Is The Cockroach Janta Party's Future?

What Is The Cockroach Janta Party's Future?

Related Stories

Jharkhand Police Act Swiftly In Separate Rape Cases

Jharkhand Police Act Swiftly In Separate Rape Cases

Web Stories

HP OmniBook 3 Laptop: What It Offers

HP OmniBook 3 Laptop: What It Offers
World Pasta Day: 10 Elegant Recipes For Pastawallahs

World Pasta Day: 10 Elegant Recipes For Pastawallahs
6 Benefits Of Drinking Tea Daily

6 Benefits Of Drinking Tea Daily