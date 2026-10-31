Jharkhand Police Officer Detained After Woman Alleges Rape Inside Station

A serious allegation of rape has led to the detention of a police wireless operator in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district, sparking an immediate investigation into the alleged incident that occurred inside a police station on Thursday night.

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Key Points A policeman in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district was detained on Saturday following a woman's allegation of rape.

The woman claims she was raped by a wireless operator inside Gamharia police station on Thursday night.

She had visited the police station on Thursday night to file a complaint against her husband.

Superintendent of Police Manoj Swargiary has ordered a probe into the serious allegations.

Action will be initiated against the accused if found guilty, pending a formal written complaint from the victim.

A policeman in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district was detained for interrogation after a woman accused him of raping her inside a police station, a police officer on Saturday.

Investigation Into Serious Allegations

Accompanied by villagers, the woman arrived at Gamharia police station, but her complaint in this regard was yet to be registered.

The woman claimed she came to the same police station on Thursday night to lodge a complaint of torture against her husband when she was raped by a wireless operator.

Superintendent of Police Manoj Swargiary directed the Sub-Divisional Police Officer (Seraikela) Anubhav Bhardwaj to probe into the matter and initiate action against the accused, if found guilty.

"We are investigating the incident following the woman's allegation of rape. We will initiate proper action against the accused, if found guilty, only after a written complaint was registered by the victim," the SDPO said.