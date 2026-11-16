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How Jharkhand Police Foiled Khair Wood Smuggling Bid

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk November 16, 2026 12:26 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Jharkhand police have successfully intercepted a major smuggling operation in Palamu district, seizing khair wood worth Rs 10 lakh destined for Haryana and arresting one individual involved in the illegal trade.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • Police in Jharkhand's Palamu district seized khair wood valued at Rs 10 lakh on Sunday.
  • The wood was being illegally transported to Haryana from the Satbarwa forest.
  • One individual, Shamim (25) from Rajasthan, was arrested in connection with the smuggling operation.
  • The seized khair wood is used in the preparation of catechu, consumed with betel leaves.

Police in Jharkhand's Palamu district have seized khair wood worth Rs 10 lakh, which was being smuggled to Haryana, a police officer said on Monday.

Details Of The Seizure Operation

The wood was being transported to Haryana in a truck when a special police team seized the wood and arrested Shamim (25), a resident of Bhiwandi police station limit of Rajasthan's Alwar district on Sunday, Superintendent of Police Kapil Chaudhary said.

 

The wood is used to prepare catechu, which is consumed with betel leaves, the SP told newsmen.

The tree was illegally felled in the Satbarwa forest, and the wood was being smuggled to Haryana, he said.

The tree was cut into logs, covered with a tarpaulin before being loaded onto a 14-wheeler truck for transportation, he said, adding that its estimated cost is around Rs 10 lakh.

The seizure was made on the basis of a tip-off, the SP said, adding that the truck was impounded.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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