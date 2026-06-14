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Ranchi Police Announce Rewards For Information On Missing Children

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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June 14, 2026 16:28 IST

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Ranchi police are intensifying efforts to locate missing children, offering substantial rewards for information on three children from Dhurwa and an 18-month-old girl from Khorha Colony, as forensic investigations continue into recovered remains.

Key Points

  • Ranchi police are offering a reward of Rs 50,000 for information on three children missing from Dhurwa for 14 days.
  • A police team has been dispatched to Puri, Odisha, following a clue regarding the presence of one of the missing twin brothers.
  • The reward for an 18-month-old girl missing from Khorha Colony since May 9 has been increased from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 2.5 lakh.
  • Bones and flesh recovered during the search for the toddler are currently undergoing forensic examination to determine if they belong to her.

The Jharkhand police on Sunday announced a reward of Rs 50,000 for information leading to the whereabouts of three children, who went missing from their homes in the Dhurwa area of Ranchi, officials said.

The three children have been missing from Dhurwa for the past 14 days. An FIR regarding the missing twin brothers was lodged by their parents on June 1 at the Dhurwa police station.

 

Police Intensify Search For Missing Children

"The three children went missing from their houses and have not yet been traced. We have announced a reward of Rs 50,000 for information about them. Police received a clue regarding the presence of one of the twin brothers in Odisha's Puri district, and a team has been sent there to confirm it," Hatia DSP Neeraj Kumar told PTI.

He further said that several police stations are on alert, and police are also conducting raids at various locations to trace them.

Meanwhile, the reward amount from Rs 1 lakh has been increased to Rs 2.5 lakh for information on the whereabouts of an 18-month-old girl who went missing from her house in Khorha Colony within Sadar police station jurisdiction.

"We have decided to increase the reward amount from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 2.5 lakh for information on her whereabouts. Search operations are still underway and police are analysing CCTV footage again in this case," Sadar DSP Sanjeev Besra said.

The victim's parents are also being questioned if they have doubts about anybody, the officer said.

The toddler went missing since May 9. During search operations in the area, the police had recovered the two bones and flesh on May 12.

The remains were handed over to forensic officials for further examination.

"There is a possibility that the remains belong to the missing girl. However, the report is yet to come," Besra said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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