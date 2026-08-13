Jharkhand police file FIR against 300 for march on assembly

Ranchi police have registered an FIR against 300 unnamed individuals following a protest march to the Jharkhand assembly over alleged recruitment examination irregularities, leading to clashes and injuries.

IMAGE: Police use water cannons to disperse student protesters, Ranchi, August 10, 2026 . Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points Jharkhand Police filed an FIR against 300 unnamed individuals for a protest march to the assembly.

The protest on August 10 was by job aspirants against alleged recruitment examination irregularities.

Clashes occurred, resulting in injuries to 14 police personnel, with police using force to disperse agitators.

Prohibitory orders were in effect near the assembly, which protesters violated.

Authorities are using video footage to identify and take action against those involved in the disruption.

The police on Thursday registered an FIR against 300 unnamed people in connection with the August 10 march to the Jharkhand assembly over alleged recruitment examination irregularities in the state, a senior officer said. The case was registered for violating prohibitory orders, causing damage to government property and attacking police personnel.

Investigation Underway For Miscreants

"An FIR has been lodged against 300 unknown miscreants at the Vidhan Sabha police station for disrupting the peaceful march to the assembly on August 10," Ranchi SP Paras Rana told PTI.

The process to identify these miscreants is underway through video footage, said DSP (Hatia), Neeraj Kumar.

He said the case was lodged based on the complaint of a magistrate, who was deployed near the assembly during the students' march.

"No detention or arrest was made in connection with the case. Video clips are being scanned to identify miscreants and take further action," Kumar added.

Clashes And Prohibitory Orders

Earlier, Ranchi Deputy Commissioner Manjunath Bhajantri and SP Rakesh Ranjan had said that the administration will analyse CCTV footage to identify miscreants who disrupted the "peaceful" students' protests on August 10.

Fourteen police personnel were injured in a clash with protesters during the march to the assembly. The police had used batons, water cannons and tear gas shells to disperse the agitators on August 10.

The Ranchi administration, on August 5, imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the BNSS within a 750-metre rmdius of the assembly ahead of the Monsoon session, which was held between August 6 and 11, an official said.

The order was effective from 8 am on August 6 to 10 pm on August 12, prohibiting unlawful assembly of five or more persons, processions, marches, and demonstrations.

The job aspirants have been demonstrating for the past 20 days in Ranchi over the alleged irregularities.